Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)

The great outdoors are back! For the racers, it's been a mix of relief from finishing one series and the anticipation (see: work) of starting another. Starting any new series brings more questions than answers. Did I do enough to prepare? How will my bike handle as conditions change Saturday? How will my speed match up to my rivals? Those are all questions that get answered in due course, but make no mistake, they are on the mind of everyone tonight. While it’s difficult to block out all that uncertainty, the reality is that it's too late to do much about it now. The hard work has or hasn't been done; either way, the time to change that has passed. The only thing that can help at this point is to get a good night's sleep and trust that things will go to plan. Second-guessing every decision will only exacerbate an already difficult day. It's time to step up and move forward with confidence. After all, if you have an awful day, you can always stare at the ceiling wondering why after the race is over (insert smiley face). Good luck, guys. No one is watching other than the entire powersports world.

Prep Day At Fox Raceway (Kellen Brauer)

Tuesday this week saw a huge contingent of riders take to the track at Fox Raceway for a set of riding sessions prior to the season starting. While it wasn’t an official press day so to speak, the media was certainly out in full force snagging interviews with riders and getting plenty of footage of just about everyone. One key omission: Eli Tomac.

The newly crowned Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion was not in attendance on Tuesday, which normally doesn’t raise too much of an eyebrow for a “media day.” But given that most everyone else was there, it certainly did pique some interest. I asked Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team manager Jeremy Coker why Tomac wasn’t there, and he simply said Tomac just wasn’t doing this media day. It’s a simple enough explanation to understand, as Tomac is still only at what he says to be “90 percent” as he recovers from a torn MCL sustained two months ago at the Atlanta Supercross. But it did feel a little strange not to see him out there.

Once the riding began, it was easy to see who was working out some kinks and who was simply ready to moto down. Jason Anderson and Ryan Dungey spent nearly the entire first 30-minute session just spinning lap after lap. Antonio Cairoli, though, almost never ran a flying lap and was in and out of the mechanics’ area a lot.

It’s always tough to tell how much these guys are pushing on a day like that, but Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton certainly looked comfortable to the eye test. Then again, the Honda HRC teammates are probably the two smoothest riders on the track anyway. Christian Craig is in the 450 Class again this summer with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, and fresh off his 250SX West title, the veteran has a few new gear deals to show off. Given that the 450 team is separate from his 250 program, Craig was able to shop around and landed his noggin inside of a Bell helmet and his feet in some Gaerne boots for the summer (as opposed to Alpinestars for both which he ran in supercross).

Justin Barcia and Dylan Ferrandis both had separate crashes during the second sessions, and we now know that Ferrandis’ was rather damaging. Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy was also there and seemed pretty comfortable, but the team announced Thursday that Savatgy would miss the start of the season as well. A little note there, Savatgy’s wrist/arm was pretty heavily wrapped in ice between sessions on Tuesday. Perhaps the fill-in man over there is dealing with a bit more than recovering from his torn ACL.

The 250 Class riders mostly seemed to be taking it easy out there. Jett and Hunter Lawrence followed each other around for a while, and then Jett actually slotted in behind Levi Kitchen for the second half of the first session, and the two basically matched each other’s pace. Riders returning to the track included Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Cameron McAdoo, Red Bull KTM’s Max Vohland, and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Stilez Robertson after injuries ended each of their supercross seasons early.

Not much of note in terms of speed or shock factor from the 250 guys, but it will be cool to see both Nick Romano and Matthew LeBlanc make their professional debuts on Saturday with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. Romano is in for the whole summer, while Leblanc will be contesting a few rounds before bowing out and preparing for his final year at the Loretta Lynn’s AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships.

Both classes should be a lot of fun to watch this weekend, and given that so many of these riders see this track often, it’s essentially a home race for a lot of them. Who strikes first? Let’s find out!

Retro Graphics (DC)

We mentioned that Honda seems to have something up their sleeve for tomorrow as they celebrate 50 years of the Honda CR250-M Elsinore. We also got a glimpse from John Kuzo of the SKDA Graphics that they’re doing up for Jerry Robin and Marshall Weltin this summer to help the series celebrate 50 years.