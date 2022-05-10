Joey Savatgy Joins Monster Energy Kawasaki for 2022 Pro Motocross

Woah! Huge news here for the Monster Energy Kawasaki team and Joey Savatgy! Adam Cianciarulo is not expected to return to riding until around July due to a torn ACL in January, and will most likely miss all of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer with hopes to be fully recovered for 2023. So the team turned to Savatgy to fill the #9’s spot alongside of #21 Jason Anderson.

Savatgy suffered a torn ACL of his own earlier in Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS (BBMX) team folded while Savatgy was sidelined. Now, the #17 is healthy and returns to the team he raced his debut 450 season with in 2019: 8th in the 450SX standings and 11th in the 450 Class points standings of Pro Motocross after missing the first two rounds of the season. Remember, Savatgy scored the 2019 450SX Rookie of the Year as he finished as the top of the four riders that debuted full-time in the premier class that season.