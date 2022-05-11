Shane McElrath to Fill In with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna at First Few Pro Motocross Rounds

Shane McElrath has landed a home—for now at least. The North Carolina native was without a ride following the collapse of the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS team during the later stages of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. McElrath was injured and was expected to return to racing at the St. Louis Supercross, where the team ended up ceasing operations for the time being. McElrath did not race the remainder of supercross.

Now, Husqvarna has announced the #12 will fill-in for injured rider Dean Wilson for the first four rounds (or until Wilson is able to return to the gates) for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The championship begins May 28 at Fox Raceway in Pala, and recently we have been piecing together several moving parts from several teams as just yesterday Joey Savatgy (also formerly of the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS team) had joined Monster Energy Kawasaki as a fill-in for Adam Cianciarulo this summer.

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team is expected to field Malcolm Stewart and McElrath in the 450 Class, as well as RJ Hampshire, Jalek Swoll, and Stilez Robertson in the 250 Class this summer.

Shane McElrath TO FILL-IN FOR ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING TEAM AT OPENING ROUNDS OF AMA PRO MOTOCROSS SERIES

SERIES BEGINS MAY 28 IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing is pleased to announce that Shane McElrath will fill-in for the team’s 450MX efforts at the start of the 2022 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Beginning with the season opener on May 28 in Pala, California, McElrath will compete aboard the FC 450 Rockstar Edition for the first four rounds or until the injured Dean Wilson makes his return to racing this summer.

“Words can’t describe my excitement for a chance to ride the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna! I’ve been training hard and have been hoping to get an opportunity to race some outdoors and I’m grateful that the team is giving me that opportunity! Outdoors is coming quick and I’m ready to get to work alongside this great group of people!”

Nathan Ramsey, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager:

“In a tough situation like this, I feel very fortunate to have an option like Shane to be able to turn to. I believe that Shane has tremendous talent and experience, and he will be a great asset to the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team. I am very excited and confident with Shane to start our MX season.”

