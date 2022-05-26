After an eventful off-weekend, round seven, the halfway point of the 2022 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season, took place at Millfield, Ohio’s Sunday Creek Raceway for what is currently the longest running event on the GNCC schedule; The John Penton GNCC. A new wave of uncertainty surrounded the GNCC faithful as this event began, and some additional rainfall on the slick Ohio clay added another unique element early in the race. Here’s a few things we learned…

A NEW WINNER

The aforementioned wave of uncertainty surrounding this event was largely due in part to the fact that defending GNCC champion, Ben Kelley, suffered an injury during the National Enduro event the week prior. Kelley went down hard and ended up hitting his leg between his own motorcycle and a tree, resulting in a compound fracture to his tibia and fibula. After sweeping the overall wins in the first six rounds of the 2022 season, Kelley’s absence would leave the door wide open for a slew of challengers to claim either their first win of the season, or their first overall win, ever.

In fact, out of the riders who lined up for the XC1 class looking to claim the Penton win, only Josh Strang, Ricky Russell, and Grant Baylor have overall wins to their credit [Note: race winner Steward Baylor Jr. was also on the sidelines with injuries]. Others such as Jordan Ashburn, Trevor Bollinger, and Josh Toth have all come close to race wins but just haven’t been able to put it all together. When the green flag flew it would be Josh Strang as the man on a mission. After breaking his arm in the second round of the season, this would only be Strang’s second race back from injury. However, this course would prove to be one that would fit a savvy veteran such as Strang.