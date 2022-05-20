Malcolm Stewart Sidelined for Start of Pro Motocross Due to Knee Injury

The following press release is from Husqvarna:

Stewart Expected To Miss 6-8 Weeks Of Pro Motocross Series While Recovering From Knee Injury

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Roster Confirmed For Opening Rounds

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Malcolm Stewart is expected to miss the first half of the upcoming AMA Pro Motocross Championship as he continues to rehab an ongoing knee injury sustained during the Supercross season. The 50th Anniversary of the outdoor series begins on May 28 with the Fox Raceway National in Pala, California, where Shane McElrath is set to fill-in for the team in the 450MX class, joined by teammates RJ Hampshire, Stilez Robertson and Jalek Swoll in the 250MX division.

Establishing himself as a front-runner all season long in the 450SX class, Stewart delivered impressive results in his first outing with the team. Progressively inching his way toward an illustrious first win, the Florida native unfortunately sprained his knee during a crash at the St. Louis Supercross but he continued racing through the remainder of the season. He re-injured the same knee at the season finale in Salt Lake City and upon further evaluation, it was determined that he would need additional time for recovery. Expected to miss the first half of the MX series, Stewart will continue rehab and recovery in hopes of lining up for the second half of racing this summer.

“What a year! I want to thank the entire Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team for all the support through the Supercross series. I sprained my knee in an awkward crash at the St. Louis SX but I managed to rehab it and ride through the pain well enough to make it through the remaining rounds feeling pretty good. I was really looking forward to returning to the MX Nationals this summer, but some things out of my control happened in the Salt Lake City Main Event and in that crash, I further injured my knee. This has forced me to sit out at least the first half of the season but I will continue to work hard at the Baker’s Factory in the meantime to make a full recovery, and I look forward to seeing all y’all fans this summer!”

Teammate Dean Wilson will also miss the first part of the season as he continues to recover from injuries sustained during his crash in St. Louis. In the meantime, Shane McElrath will fill-in for Wilson aboard the FC 450 Rockstar Edition. Joining him in the 250MX lineup will be veteran team riders RJ Hampshire, Stilez Robertson and Jalek Swoll who are all ready to contest the 2022 title this summer.

