After the time away that you had, the chance to reflect on your hall of fame career the championships and the races that you won, do you come into this one with a different mindset? Are you going to be searching for the perfection that you always search for and the frustration that you felt sometimes, you know that that’s going to be a part of it, do you have a different outlook this time or is it just like 2015, 2016?

Dungey: Yeah, I mean I think I have a little bit different perspective, I am in a different place in my life with kids now and family, so all good things. For the most part I approach it the same way I did before, go out there apply myself, put in the time, the training, the riding to be prepared. And to get the most out of myself, for me it’s always been, I want to be in it to win it. You know it’s a tall order, these guys are going really good, and it’s been some years so Saturday is going to be the true test. I want to be in a good spot that first race and then just build upon it as the season goes on. So, there is a lot of unknown for me, just where I sit, I haven’t really been able to put it to the test. I mean, press day is press day which is good to be able to ride with the guys, but Saturday is going to be the true test. Eli [Tomac] will be there and all of the other guys too. So actually, just really looking forward to the challenge ahead.

Tony Cairoli, for you what’s the first impressions of being in the U.S. and what are the expectations going into this weekend? Tell us about that.

Tony Cairoli: Yeah, first of all I am really excited of course to be here because it has always been a dream to ride Pro Motocross nationals. I had the chance this year, even if I am out of the riding program, it feels great, and I am looking forward to it for sure.

Ryan I was just curious how you actually feel on the motorcycle compared to the last time you raced outdoors?

Dungey: Yeah, I actually feel pretty good. Since we have a whole new model this year with the 450, I actually got a chance to ride it last September, a prototype, and was really impressed by it. And when we were coming out and doing some outdoor testing just naturally gelled with the bike, things were good. Really pleased with it, it’s in a good spot. We really didn’t have to do a ton of work, sorted through the stuff really quick. So, I am really comfortable on the bike and then the biggest thing was just getting in the time. The amount of time, the months, to build up to be ready. So, I am really happy and pleased they did a good job.

Ryan, to follow up on that, how long have you had this plan? How much prep have you had, is it relatively short or have you actually been training and riding the normal amount of time you would like?

Dungey: Definitely it was pretty slim, about three months. You know I have always worked out and kept in shape, back home it was a little bit cold but it started getting warm there so we could start riding, but the biggest thing was the unknown. There for a while there was a period there, I just had to put in the time, if it did work out, there was a lot of things that KTM was waiting on, if the other riders were going to do it. So, I was just like, “You know what? I’m going to put in the time I am going to go ride, do my motos, do all my training and everything and if it works out, I’ll be ready, and if not, at least I’ll be in somewhat good shape for whatever.” So, I got the call, things were good, so I was already in a good spot then and then probably the last six weeks just really been able to kind of stack upon that, the training and the riding, and getting to the tracks, the environment that’s going to push me physically closer to what it’s going to be on race weekends.

Tony with you coming over here this is pretty much the bookmark on another part of your career, World Champion, Motocross of Nations you’ve done everything. Is there something about watching the Americans where you’re excited to race them? Is it the tracks you’re excited about? The competition? Is there a challenge that you see that maybe you’ve never faced before in the MXGP’s, is there anything that’s really caught your attention before these two races?

Cairoli: Actually I was a little bit bored with the MXGP, everything around the races, and I said Ok I have always wanted to do some racing in the U.S. where the tracks look amazing, and so many lines. And on the race day it’s so much nicer than the GP rounds where its mainly one lined. Here it looks everything more wide and more lines so I would always love to come of course I would have loved to do it when I was at the height of my career not when I am 37 years old, but it is still fantastic that I have the chance to be here.