The situation wasn’t quite as raucous in the 250SX West, but things did start out pretty exciting when Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM’s Shane McElrath kicked the series off by winning the first two rounds. Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Justin Hill responded by sweeping the next four! McElrath stayed firmly in the hunt, but a mechanical problem in Arlington, where he only notched a single point, all but ended his title hopes. Despite a late-season injury, McElrath would win another race in Salt Lake City—ironically, on the same night Justin Hill clinched the title.

In the premier class, it looked as though a new generation might finally be busting through. Kawasaki’s Ryan Villopoto had retired at the close of 2014, and Red Bull KTM’s Ryan Dungey had won the last two years in a row. How many more times could Dungey hold off elite talents like Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac and new HRC Honda factory pilot Ken Roczen? Unfortunately, Roczen, who easily won the first two rounds, had a spectacular crash at Anaheim 2 and was sidelined for the rest of the year. This put Dungey in the points lead, which many thought marked the beginning of the end of the title chase. But Tomac had other ideas and ripped off wins in Phoenix and Oakland before taking a lowly 15th in Arlington due to front-brake problems. This put him in a big points hole against Dungey, one of the most consistent riders in the sport’s history. Undeterred, Tomac put his head down and started reeling off race wins and slowly cutting into Dungey’s lead. The drama was high as Tomac started closing in and following a victory in Salt Lake City—his ninth and final of the season—Tomac took sole possession of the points lead. (He and Dungey were tied following Seattle the week prior.) Then Tomac had an off night in East Rutherford, and the plot thickened even more when, on the same night, Marvin Musquin appeared to pull over while leading to allow his teammate, Dungey, to take the win and gain additional championship points.

The next week in Las Vegas featured one of the most interesting nights in supercross history as Tomac found himself ahead of Dungey in the 450SX main. Knowing that simply beating Dungey wouldn’t be enough to erase the points gap between them, Tomac employed an unorthodox strategy. He rode in front of Dungey at a slower pace than he was capable of, hoping more riders would get into the mix—and ultimately between himself and Dungey. It almost worked, too, as Chad Reed, Jason Anderson, and Josh Grant all got in on the fun as the race progressed. It didn’t work out in Tomac’s favor, however, and the Monster Energy Kawasaki rider watched Dungey claim his third consecutive 450SX championship by just five points. One week later, Dungey announced his retirement from professional racing. This officially marked the end of the “Ryan” era, as Villopoto and Dungey were the only riders to win the Monster Energy 450SX Championship since James Stewart won it in 2009.