With the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicking off this weekend, MX Sports hosted several preseason activities yesterday to get riders in front of the media, including a ride day at Fox Raceway at Pala and a Zoom press conference a few hours later for top riders in both the 250 and 450 Classes. Several title contenders were in the two respective press conferences, including 2021 Lucas Oil 450 Class Pro Motocross Champion Dylan Ferrandis and 2022 450SX Champion Eli Tomac. The two Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammates were asked about their injuries—Ferrandis injured his wrist in the middle of supercross and took the remainder of the season off in order to recover fully for his title defense, and Tomac suffered an MCL injury to his knee at the Atlanta Supercross mid-April and sat out the finale after clinching the title one round early—and more ahead of the opener. With his jammed wrist, Ferrandis took a few weeks off the bike as he pulled out of the remainder of supercross but has been training with the Star team for several weeks in order to defend his title. Although he skipped the riding session yesterday, Tomac said his knee is about 90 percent and it does not bother him while he is riding. Here is what the Yamaha duo had to say during the press conference.

Dylan Ferrandis, a wrist injury kept you out of the last few supercrosses, how are you feeling physically coming into this?

Dylan Ferrandis: I feel good, thanks for asking. Yeah, that wrist injury was nothing crazy, but it took me awhile to feel…like I could ride after a couple of weeks but it’s just the pain was always there for a long time. I think it got back to normal since only two or three weeks. It was a small injury but very bothering. But now it’s all good and it's ready for the motocross.