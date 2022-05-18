Villopoto was inching away in points until a crazy night in Jacksonville, Florida, when he crashed in his heat race and LCQ and failed to qualify for the main event! Then Stewart went down off the start of the main and failed to finish! Reed would emerge with the points lead, but by then a new contender had joined the fray in 450 rookie Trey Canard. Trey won early in the season in Houston, then won the wild Jacksonville race to get square into the title hunt. Then next weekend in Toronto, Dungey logged his sole win of the season. This was getting crazy!

It could be argued that the next-to-last race of the year, in Salt Lake City, was one of the most pivotal (and underrated) races in supercross history. Canard, unfortunately, was out after suffering a broken femur while testing. But Villopoto, Dungey, Reed and Stewart were still in the hunt. Stewart got out front early but crashed twice—still unable to tame his Yamaha consistently. Villopoto and Reed got away from Dungey, and Villopoto was clutch down the stretch to best Reed and take a narrow win. That gave him just enough cushion to clinch the title at the Vegas finale without winning the race. Reed took the finale ahead of Dungey, Villopoto took third and bested Reed for the title by four points. At that final event, banners were hung from the rafters saying, “The Greatest Season Ever.” Maybe that’s a little hyperbole, but 2011 is definitely on the short list of the best.

Even better, this amazing supercross campaign slid right into Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, with Villopoto, Dungey and Reed all over each other again (Stewart had a supercross-only deal and did not compete, but he would be back the next year). Canard even got back in the fray, running the pace once his femur was healed, only to reinjure it at Washougal.