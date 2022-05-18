For weeks now we have been talking about the Yamaha LCQ Challenge put on by Steve Matthes. The race was supposed to happen the day before the 16th round of Monster Energy Supercross in Denver, but high winds in the area cancelled all track activity that day. Feld agreed to move the race to the Friday before the last round in Salt Lake. For the last few years Steve has been raising money for privateers via online raffle and distributing it to the riders who placed the highest in the 450SX LCQ’s throughout the year, without making the main event. This was the first year the privateers got to race for their money, you can check out the action here: