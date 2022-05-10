This year the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Futures program changed from racing on Sunday to racing on Saturday in front of the fans. The seven round series saw six different qualifiers where the top four from each event (minus the ones who already qualified, as some riders rode multiple events) qualify for the final round in Salt Lake. While the qualifying rounds were all raced during the day program, the finale was held during the night show, with the winner, Chance Hymas, being crowned the 2022 AMA Supercross Futures National Champion. Here is what the top three had to say at the press conference after the race.

Chance I will start with you, you’ve had experience racing in front of big crowds, you’ve done the Monster cup, you have been at supercross’s this year during the day, doing the day time program, what was it like to go to the line for the main event with this very loud excited packed house and really take in the supercross environment, on a big bike, in a system that is really supposed to replicate the pro level, what was it like to go to the gate, and drop the gate and race the race and take in that environment?

Chance Hymas: Yeah, it’s definitely different, I mean you get a little bit of experience at the Monster Cup on supermini’s but even at Atlanta and the other ones it just felt different, especially here with how many people that came to support me. It’s just, you’re hitting the rhythm lanes and you can hear people screaming and yelling, its pretty cool, but yeah, it’s just different.

Ryder, I know we talked about this but got a good start, lead, struggled in the whoops, just talk about that again.

Ryder DiFrancesco: Yeah, we did our game plan for the first have of the race and then obviously struggled through the whoops. Before the race I set my mind on jumping the whoops, it’s kind of hard to switch over and saw Chance skimming them and it was obviously faster. But yeah, we tried our best and we learned a lot this weekend. So now until next October there’s obviously going to be a big difference. So yeah, I am excited for next year and to have a good time.