The title came down to the last round at Steel City in Pennsylvania between Langston and Brown, with a wild card thrown into the deck: Ricky Carmichael, who had by this point clinched the 250 National Championship, decided to drop down to a 125cc motorcycle for the last round in order to try to break a tie he was in with Mark Barnett for the all-time 125 National wins record at 25 apiece. Langston fans howled that Carmichael was dropping down to help Brown in the title chase, who was nine points behind Langston after GL swept both motos at Broome-Tioga in New York.

In the first moto, Brown topped Langston for the win after Carmichael went down on the start. Ricky raced back up to third, but it was too late to catch the leaders. That meant that Langston had a six-point lead going into the final moto and only needed to finish third if Brown were to win. This time Carmichael got a better start and simply disappeared from the whole pack while Langston safely rode in third. Brown, meanwhile, went down early in the race and was way back, meaning Langston’s title was secure. With what would have been KTM’s first-ever AMA Pro Motocross title in reach, Langston’s rear wheel suddenly began to wobble. He had landed hard off of one of the big tabletops and spokes were starting to crumble. Meanwhile, Brown had launched an epic comeback after his early crash, and he caught Langston just as the South African’s wheel was about to give way. Brown sailed through, and then the wheel finally gave way completely, leaving Langston shattered and upset on the infield. Langston and KTM were going to lose the title.

Brown saw what was happening and immediately slowed down, having done the math in his head that if he got third in this moto, Carmichael’s 3-1 would beat his 1-3 and give Ricky his all-time 125-win record, and Brownie would still win the title. So, he slowed and let Factory Connection Honda rider Branden Jesseman go past, then celebrated after the race with the whole Pro Circuit Kawasaki team. It was one of the wildest seasons ever, with Brown down on the track and in points early in the second moto, only to emerge with the title.

2001 Steel City National