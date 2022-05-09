The earlier part of your career who you started out racing against all retired fairly younger. We see the transitioning kind of now happening to a little bit of an older age with the average winner age being higher than ever this year. Do you feel like you had a positive effect on maybe some riders and how they see how long their career can really be and how long they can be competitive, enjoy it, and really make an impact?

Yeah, for sure. The only thing I’m really bummed about is I feel like my Daytona record might be broken here in a couple more years. I was like a week away from being 34 so I feel that may be in jeopardy, but I love it. I think there’s so much parity in the sport right now if you look at Jason, and like you said I think the average age is like 30. And then you’ve got guys like Chase coming in, what is he 21 or 22? So, I love it. Now being a fan of the sport, it’s going to be so fun to watch because everyone is at such a high level. The motorcycles and equipment is better than ever. The training programs are better than ever. I can’t wait to sit back and watch, it’s going to be awesome.

There were guys who were older when you came in and probably thought, “Man, that guy is pretty fast.” When you see cats like Anderson, or Sexton, or [Eli] Tomac, are you watching these younger guys and going, “That guy’s got chops? That guy is fast. That’s going to help carry supercross into another generation.” Something that you were part of 15-20 years ago.

Yeah, I mean, I’ve had the privilege to ride with Chase Sexton at the Honda track, and that’s about all I have to say. The kid has got so much talent and so much speed, it’s just incredible. I’ve obviously grown really close to Kenny [Roczen] and I got to ride with him so many days and that level is just something I’ve never been able to achieve, right? To see those guys and see how they ride motorcycles, and the cool thing is that even at 38 this year, I’m still learning. I’m still out there doing motos with Chase and like, “Man, how did he get through that turn a bike-length better than me?” And it’s just a simple little turn, we’re taking the same rut. How is it that much more difficult for me? The level has grown and Jason with the level he got to this year, arguably higher than ever, kudos to him. And with Eli switching, there’s so many storylines and it’s a great time to be a fan of the sport.

You’ve mentioned your humble roots in the sport and then you mentioned working with Chase Sexton or Ken Roczen or any rider at a very high level. What is it like for you to have that kind of respect from the superstars of the sport from someone who didn’t come from that background? What’s it like for them to look at you as one of their equals?

Yeah, that’s something that I cherish, maybe even at the highest level now over the past couple of years. It's something that I really enjoy, over maybe the past five or six years, I really enjoy helping than I do my results. I love seeing my competitors do well, especially the ones that I have a lot of respect for and the ones that will reach out and ask questions or seek some advice. Anything I can help with, I don’t care if it’s a competitor or not, I love doing that because people did it to me. I had a lot of mentors and even as a young athlete or even just a young human being, to have guys who mentor your and who you can look up to whether it’s on the track or off the track, I love that role. Moving forward, if I could slot in and make a difference in somebody’s life and maybe a little bit on the track, I would absolutely love that. So that’s been a really cool thing over the past several years for sure.