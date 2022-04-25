For you to be in the heat race and hit the deck like that on the last lap, to come back to where you are, after some of the setbacks that you’ve had in the last few years, where was your head at going into the main event?

No, it was actually a good feeling to hit the ground and not break! [Laughs] That was actually what Robbie [Reynard, trainer] told me. He was like, you never want to crash, but just as much as I’ve been hurt it’s sometimes nice to fall and be able to get back up, just to be like, I can crash hard and I can get back up and finish the race. In a weird way, it gave me I guess maybe a little bit of confidence. I don't know. After, I had G work on me and just kind of straighten my back out a little bit, because I just kind of smacked into that berm. Other than that, if anything it just fired me up for the main.

For you and Jett both, that last lap was kind of what we have been waiting for all year. For both of you, how did that feel in the moment? Were you aware of the opportunity and was it like, this is my chance to go at it with this guy finally? Did either of you feel that way, or was it just another lap?

Jett: I actually really liked it, to be honest. I think it almost helped me to just not even worry about the championship. I was more so excited about the actual race than the actual championship at the end, to be honest. We both were yo-yo-ing a lot. He would get a guy, then I ended up getting the guy. So, it was fun. The whoops were small, but they were still tricky. Like he said, I saw that last lap through the whoops and he’s hanging off the back of that thing. I’m like, “he’s going for it!” But I had a lot of fun. I think that has been one of my more fun races, just because I couldn’t just go catch and pass wherever I wanted, I actually had to set it up a lot more because it was not one line around the track, but that was definitely the main fast one. I tried some different lines, made some mistakes. I wish we would have had more of these because I feel like this would have made my season way more fun than it actually is. Hopefully we can do the same at the last round.

Austin: Pretty much the same. It was good battling. That’s always fun. As a rider, sometimes you’re like, “Let’s just holeshot, let’s get out front and let’s cruise,” but then there’s also the side of you that likes to battle. With the start that I had, I knew that I was going to be battling with guys and passing guys. So, it was good. It was good racing. We really all rode clean races. There was no crazy drama. Just good racing.

Jett: To go off that, it’s one of the main reasons why we get into the sport. It’s because of that close battle that we can get really close, unlike, say, Formula 1 cars. You get close, everyone backs down because their cars are so fragile, where in our sport we’re allowed to get nice and close. I think that’s what makes our sport so great. I know I can speak for all three of us up here. That’s what we got into the sport for, that real intense, close racing.

Considering the history with what happened with you and Jett this year, it seems like you guys had a genuine moment there after the race. Could you kind of share what Jett said to you and what you shared after the race?

He said good job for winning the race and I said good job for winning the championship. We were just like, wish we could have done that more this season.. It was pretty much as simple as, hey, good job. Let’s hopefully do that again the last couple races. Depending on if I’m in the 250 class or what happens next year, let’s do it next year.