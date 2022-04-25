Ward also got the better of O’Mara for the 250 Pro Motocross Championship, and Yamaha’s Broc Glover (who narrowly lost the SX title to Wardy) came through with the 500 title on an antiquated YZ490.

The only title that Honda won in 1985 came courtesy of Ron Lechien in the 125 class, where he was weaponized with an amazing works bike, though the Dogger quite honestly probably would have won on a stock bike! He was at the peak of his riding in ’85 and the works bike just made it all the more emphatic.