Eli Tomac was on a torrid run of race victories and massive points swings just three weeks ago when he dominated the Seattle Supercross. As his championship lead ballooned out from just a three-point advantage to over 53 points on second-place man Jason Anderson, it didn’t appear that Tomac had any interest in going into championship management mode.

That changed a bit when racing resumed in St. Louis after a one-week break and Tomac appeared to ride even more within himself to wrap up successive podiums at St. Louis and again in Atlanta. He was solid but wasn’t the break-neck speed version of Tomac we had seen.

Coming into Saturday’s Foxborough Supercross, Tomac was presented with his first real opportunity at clinching the championship in what would have been two rounds early. Tomac needed to essentially just beat Anderson in the main event and the title was his. When the gate dropped, Tomac followed race leader Cooper Webb for a couple of laps before he went for the lead in the whoops. Webb responded right away and passed Tomac going into the next corner and the lead-changing sequence allowed Anderson to close right up from third.

As the trio approached the next corner, Anderson came charging down the inside as Tomac looked to square off Webb. There wasn’t any contact, but Tomac reacting to Anderson’s pass attempt caused his front wheel to just clip Cooper Webb’s rear wheel and brought Tomac’s Yamaha to a grinding halt. With a stalled machine, Tomac was able to get going in fifth, but the damage was done.