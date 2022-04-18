Atlanta Motor Speedway played host to the 14th round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross over the weekend for what proved to be a wild night of racing. From the massive track to torrential rain, to the East/West Showdown, and everything in between, Atlanta had it all. As such, we fired off questions to long time professional rider Jason Thomas to hear his thoughts on some big talking points from Atlanta.

Two huge jumps in the original Atlanta track build were changed after press day. What's your take on those big jumps?

I like the initiative to challenge the best supercross riders in the world. Did they push the envelope too far and need to bring it back a bit? Maybe so. But, to find that limit is important. Modern race bikes are so capable. Building tracks the same way we did in 2000 doesn’t really make sense. It’s always going to be a moving target as to where the perfect level of difficulty lies but I am very much in favor of finding it.

Mud race or not a mud race? Obviously, the track was surprisingly good considering how much rain came down Saturday morning. But did the weather still have an impact?

It had an impact, but this was certainly not a mud race. Credit to Dirt Wurx for performing yet another miracle after torrential rains Saturday morning. We were also very fortunate with the timing of the rain. Had that storm come through at noon instead of 6am, we would have been needed jet skis versus factory 450’s. By late afternoon, the dirt was perfect in many spots and a little slippery in the worst effected areas. The most treacherous aspect was when riders got out of the main line and had to discover how slippery the clay could be (Jett Lawrence’s crash was a great example of this).