Webb missed the last race of the series with injury but came back at Atlanta, he was in the mix but Tomac and Sexton were better and pushed him back to fourth.

“It was a crazy race – a good battle for the lead and we were all going for it,” he said. “I had a couple crashes but it felt really good to be back in the mix. I missed last week and just been struggling all season but man it felt great to just get back in it. I haven’t really gone that speed since probably last year, so I’m pretty happy. I have to give it up to the team, I had a big crash last week and they came down to Florida and we figured some stuff out. We’ll just keep going for podiums, and hopefully get the first win of the season – there are three races left and we’ll see what happens!”

Malcolm Stewart was banged up after his crash last weekend, he was with the Tomac/Sexton/Webb/Justin Barcia group early but settled for fifth.

“The day was actually pretty good, even though it was a short day,” Stewart said. “I feel like I rode pretty good in the main. I had a decent start and I kind of just made some things happen and we ended up fifth. I do feel like there was a lot more left in the tank but honestly, I’m happy to re-bound myself after the crash last weekend. I know it’s just a top-five but it’s something to build off of and I’m stoked to just be back racing again and we’ll be ready for next weekend.”

Justin Barcia actually nailed the start in the race but had a crash and a few more close calls, pushing him back to sixth.

“It was a pretty crazy day with a different schedule and only having one practice,” said Barcia. “I ended up qualifying P6, which was not a bad place since the track was pretty slippery and kind of wild and one-lined. I wasn’t particularly stoked on my heat-race finish but I got through it and did some bike changes for the main and ripped an awesome hole shot, it felt so good! Unfortunately, I had a few mistakes, went down and just didn’t ride that well, so it was definitely a tough night but I’m a tough SOB and I’m going to go back to Cali, work hard this week and come out swinging at the next round!”

The top six traded places early in the race, and it was fun to watch. Justin Brayton was all by himself for most of the race in seventh, ahead of Kyle Chisholm and Brandon Hartranft in eighth and ninth.

Last week’s race winner, Marvin Musquin, crashed early and went back to last place, he also had an off-track excursion coming through the pack. He ended up tenth.

“It was just a weird day, I was a little off physically and unfortunately, it showed on the riding,” said Musquin. “I was ready to go for the main – I didn’t get a good jump but my position off the start allowed me to push it wide and I had an okay start but going into the end of the tunnel I caught that bank/edge with my rear wheel and it kicked me and I did a 180 [degree turn]. My right-hand glove came off in the crash and my bike was twisted a bit but it took me a couple turns to get used to it and I came back to 10th. I’m a little bit disappointed, obviously, but that’s all I could get today.”