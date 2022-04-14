Results Archive
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Brian Bogers
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mikkel Haarup
  3. Jago Geerts
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Michael Witkowski
Supercross
St. Louis
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Mitchell Oldenburg
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Australian MX
Mackay
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Apr 16
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 23
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Apr 24
Watch: Atlanta Supercross Animated Track Map

April 14, 2022 9:15am | by:

Take a lap around Atlanta Motor Speedway for round 14 (of 17) of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, the Atlanta Supercross. This will be the one and only 250SX East/West Showdown of the 2022 season and this round will also be a 250SX Futures round.

Note: the Atlanta Supercross is a day race this year, so qualifying, heat races, and the main events will all take place earlier than normal. View the full race day schedule.

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.

