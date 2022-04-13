Listen: MXGP Review Show Episode 5

Insiders Adam Wheeler (journalist with OnTrack Off Road) and Lewis Phillips (journalist with MX Vice) are back to provide their insight on everything from Trentino from the main storylines, injury updates, inside intel, and more.

Here is Wheeler on the latest episode: The first quarter of the 2022 MXGP World Championship is in the books, so Adam Wheeler and Lewis Phillips chat through the subjects and talking points that surfaced from the Grand Prix of Trentino—the most picturesque event on the calendar. Who ate the pasta? Who had it force-fed? Do we like reversed tracks? And where will some riders go for 2023? Plus more!

The Racer X MXGP Review Show is sponsored by Just1.