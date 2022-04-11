So, the Super Series kicked off at Daytona with a pair of three-moto classes for 250 and 500, and the winners were Pierre Karsmakers in the 250 class and visiting Belgian superstar Roger De Coster in the 500 class. One week later everyone went to the Houston Astrodome for a Friday/Saturday doubleheader. Well, almost everyone. Team Honda decided to sit it the new series out. Also, Roger De Coster flew to Houston but could only race the first night due to a commitment to a race back home in Belgium on Sunday. After he DNF’d due to an engine failure he was helicoptered to the airport and was home by Saturday afternoon. The Houston winners? Karsmakers again in the 250 class and Husqvarna’s Gary Semics in the 500 class (which had equal value at that point, though by 1977 the 500 class would be phased out completely in AMA Supercross).

The other big development was the addition of a 125 class to the AMA Nationals. With a huge boost in sales the previous year, the AMA decided it was time to run a 125 class, but not completely. Rather, there was a single 125/250/500 National, and then the rest of the 125 Nationals ran as the second class in the fading Inter-Am Series, which was down to just four races. But only three would include a 125 National class. The biggest race of all that year, the Superbowl of Motocross at the Los Angeles Coliseum, would only run the 125 class as a California High School Motocross event. The winner? The same guy who would win the 125 National Championship, 17-year-old Marty Smith from Point Loma High School in San Diego.

The 1974 outdoor opener was another historic event, as not only was it the first 125 National, but because it was the first national for the Dirt Diggers North Motorcycle Club. They had been running their Hangtown event since the mid-sixties, but it joined the AMA Pro Motocross series for the first time in ’74. It has remained part of the schedule ever since—with the exception of 2020 due to COVID-19. The winners of that first Hangtown National were Honda teammates Marty Smith (125) and Billy Grossi (250) and Yamaha’s new hire Mike Hartwig (500).