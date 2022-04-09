Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits of The Dome at America's Center, site of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Did a weekend off help the battered and bruised of supercross heal up and get ready? We shall see. Weigandt also catches up with rookie racer Cullin Park, super favorite Justin Brayton, and blames Honda suspension man Shane Drew for importing Steve Matthes into the U.S. It's all presented by Honda's all-new CRF250R, lighter, faster and stronger for the new year.