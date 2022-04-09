Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, for the 13th round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
Much to report here, first with the ongoing saga of what was called the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM Team, which has lost its sponsor and is now called BBMX, but can't find a rider! We believe Max Anstie parted with the team yesterday and Shane McElrath might have done the same today, but neither rider will confirm. We do know they're not racing here, as the team was instead left to scour the privateer ranks looking for a fill in. At first we heard Freddie Noren was offered the spot but then we heard he turned it down and the team will be riderless. Noren appeared in free practice in his usual privateer logos, so it looks like the BBMX team is indeed not racing this weekend, nor are McElrath or Anstie. This, in case you're wondering, sucks.
This is a 250SX East race but that series has taken a turn now that Cameron McAdoo, second in points, suffered a shoulder injury yesterday, and now he's out. This, in case you're wondering, sucks.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross enjoyed its first off weekend of the season last weekend. At least that has given some riders time to heal up and join up. Benny Bloss is making his season debut for team Monster Energy Team Tedder KTM. Adam Enticknap is back on his Twisted Tea/HEP Suzuki. McElrath and Anstie would have been back, but, well, you know. Cooper Webb crashed this week at home, however, and he's out for at least this weekend.
All of this injury new combines with Eli Tomac's 52 point lead in the series (exactly two full races worth of points) to make it seem like an uncompetitive season. Yet, the race for tonight's victory could be hotly contested, with the likes of Jason Anderson, Malcolm Stewart, Marvin Musquin, Justin Barcia and Chase Sexton who all surely believe they could win.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|281
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|227
|3
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|222
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|221
|5
|
Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|208
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|125
|2
|
Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|114
|3
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|87
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|81
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|81
By the way, this is the final Triple Crown event of the season, which means we will have three main events in each class with the results combined to create overall results at the end of the night. Tomac won both Triple Crown races held so far this year.
One thing that definitely does not suck here is the dirt. Wonderful St. Louis supercross dirt is a tradition in this series, and the good stuff is back just like it's supposed to be. Expect plenty of traction and a few ruts, but a better overall traction-to-rut ratio than maybe any track this year. That's what makes this one a favorite of the riders. You can get a bigger track preview courtesy of Jason Thomas' Staging Area.
Free Practice
The dirt is sweet but the build here is basic, only one rhythm has options. However, that's not how races are often won or lost at this level anyway, we think the soft dirt will get chewed up as the night goes on, and the difference between winning and losing will be adapting to the bumps, holes, ruts and more. When the track is fresh, though, it looks quite simple. RJ Hampshire was tops in the 250 seeded group, Eli Tomac was tops in 450 seeded in the "free" practice which does not count for qualifying.
RJ Hampshire is feeling it today, he was fastest in free practice and was fastest again early here. Jett Lawrence took the top time away but then Hampshire got it back and held it to the end. Hampshire has mentioned being uncomfortable on the bike earlier this year, it appears they’re headed in the right direction today. Also, how about Kyle Chisholm making his fill-in ride with Monster Energy Yamaha Star racing work with the second-fastest time? Chiz is not known for blazing qualifying laps. Lawrence ended up third.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Max Miller
|55.9650
|Springfield, OR
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|Chase Marquier
|56.8210
|Newcastle, OK
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|
Ramyller Alves
|57.5010
|Coconut Creek, FL
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Zack Williams
|57.9820
|Elko, MN
|GasGas MC 250F
|5
|Jack Rogers
|58.2420
|Brookeville, MD
|Kawasaki KX250
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Michael Hicks
|54.6630
|Fenton, MO
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|Jeremy Hand
|55.8810
|Mantua, OH
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Josh Cartwright
|56.1170
|Tallahassee, FL
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Jarrett Frye
|56.2580
|Mechanicsville, MD
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Jack Chambers
|56.4150
|Auburndale, FL
|KTM 250 SX-F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|R.J. Hampshire
|53.6300
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|2
|Kyle Chisholm
|53.7640
|Clearwater, FL
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|53.9960
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|54.3840
|Alvord, TX
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Pierce Brown
|54.3940
|Sandy, UT
|GasGas MC 250F
Justin Barcia was out front early in the 450 practice with the first fast lap, Eli Tomac eventually took top time away. Then Marvin Musquin grabbed it, pushing Tomac and Barcia to second and third. Marv had a slick line over the whoops, landing a table and then taking a single jump and jumping into the whoops. This appears to save some time because the whoops have a big gap between whoop one and two, and everyone on the ground has to check up to time it right. Musquin just jumps over the first whoop to prevent checking up. Marvin was already on top of the board before he hit that line. It appeared his time would hold until a late lap by Malcolm Stewart knocked him off. Malcolm has been collecting fast qualifying times on the regular here.
“Same goals as when I started in the beginning of the season, just be consistent,” said Stewart. “This is just the first timed qualifying practice, so let’s just keep this momentum going. For me, it’s an overall package with me, my team, my trainer my new motorcycle.”
Benny Bloss is looking good in his return to racing with Monster Energy Team Tedder KTM, he dominated the 450 B group, over a second quicker than second and third, Logan Karnow and Fredrik Noren.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Malcolm Stewart
|53.1020
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|53.1310
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Jason Anderson
|53.1800
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|4
|Eli Tomac
|53.1840
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Justin Barcia
|53.2290
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|
Benny Bloss
|54.5480
|Oak Grove, MO
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Logan Karnow
|55.7990
|Vermilion, OH
|Kawasaki KX450
|3
|
Fredrik Noren
|55.9470
|Lidköping
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Kevin Moranz
|56.2450
|Topeka, KS
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|
Adam Enticknap
|56.4760
|Lompoc, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z450
Without tricky rhythms, where do people make up time? The sand turn is changing quite a bit and the off-camber after it is, as well. So those are the areas that have changed the most throughout the practices as the ruts and berms develop.