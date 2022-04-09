Results Archive
Race Day Feed: St. Louis

April 9, 2022 12:10pm
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, for the 13th round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Much to report here, first with the ongoing saga of what was called the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM Team, which has lost its sponsor and is now called BBMX, but can't find a rider! We believe Max Anstie parted with the team yesterday and Shane McElrath might have done the same today, but neither rider will confirm. We do know they're not racing here, as the team was instead left to scour the privateer ranks looking for a fill in. At first we heard Freddie Noren was offered the spot but then we heard he turned it down and the team will be riderless. Noren appeared in free practice in his usual privateer logos, so it looks like the BBMX team is indeed not racing this weekend, nor are McElrath or Anstie. This, in case you're wondering, sucks.

This is a 250SX East race but that series has taken a turn now that Cameron McAdoo, second in points, suffered a shoulder injury yesterday, and now he's out. This, in case you're wondering, sucks. 

Pierce Brown and the contenders of 250SX East are back this weekend.
Pierce Brown and the contenders of 250SX East are back this weekend. Align Media

Monster Energy AMA Supercross enjoyed its first off weekend of the season last weekend. At least that has given some riders time to heal up and join up. Benny Bloss is making his season debut for team Monster Energy Team Tedder KTM. Adam Enticknap is back on his Twisted Tea/HEP Suzuki. McElrath and Anstie would have been back, but, well, you know. Cooper Webb crashed this week at home, however, and he's out for at least this weekend.

All of this injury new combines with Eli Tomac's 52 point lead in the series (exactly two full races worth of points) to make it seem like an uncompetitive season. Yet, the race for tonight's victory could be hotly contested, with the likes of Jason Anderson, Malcolm Stewart, Marvin Musquin, Justin Barcia and Chase Sexton who all surely believe they could win. 

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States281
2Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States227
3Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States222
4Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States221
5Cooper Webb
Newport, NC United States208
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia125
2Cameron McAdoo
Sioux City, IA United States114
3Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States87
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States81
5Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil81
Full Standings

By the way, this is the final Triple Crown event of the season, which means we will have three main events in each class with the results combined to create overall results at the end of the night. Tomac won both Triple Crown races held so far this year.

One thing that definitely does not suck here is the dirt. Wonderful St. Louis supercross dirt is a tradition in this series, and the good stuff is back just like it's supposed to be. Expect plenty of traction and a few ruts, but a better overall traction-to-rut ratio than maybe any track this year. That's what makes this one a favorite of the riders. You can get a bigger track preview courtesy of Jason Thomas' Staging Area.

Triple Crowns mean double bikes, as teams are allowed to prep back ups in case of damage.
Triple Crowns mean double bikes, as teams are allowed to prep back ups in case of damage. Align Media

Free Practice

The dirt is sweet but the build here is basic, only one rhythm has options. However, that's not how races are often won or lost at this level anyway, we think the soft dirt will get chewed up as the night goes on, and the difference between winning and losing will be adapting to the bumps, holes, ruts and more. When the track is fresh, though, it looks quite simple. RJ Hampshire was tops in the 250 seeded group, Eli Tomac was tops in 450 seeded in the "free" practice which does not count for qualifying.

Sorry, we missed the 450 free practice times but Eli Tomac was on top when it was over. Timed practice is about to get underway.
Sorry, we missed the 450 free practice times but Eli Tomac was on top when it was over. Timed practice is about to get underway.

RJ Hampshire is feeling it today, he was fastest in free practice and was fastest again early here. Jett Lawrence took the top time away but then Hampshire got it back and held it to the end. Hampshire has mentioned being uncomfortable on the bike earlier this year, it appears they’re headed in the right direction today. Also, how about Kyle Chisholm making his fill-in ride with Monster Energy Yamaha Star racing work with the second-fastest time? Chiz is not known for blazing qualifying laps. Lawrence ended up third.

Supercross

St. Louis - 250SX East Group C Qualifying 1

Live Now
Dome at America's Center
St. Louis, MO United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Max Miller 55.9650 Springfield, OR United States KTM 250 SX-F
2Chase Marquier 56.8210 Newcastle, OK United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Ramyller Alves
57.5010 Coconut Creek, FL United States KTM 250 SX-F
4Zack Williams 57.9820 Elko, MN United States GasGas MC 250F
5Jack Rogers 58.2420 Brookeville, MD United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
Supercross

St. Louis - 250SX East Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Dome at America's Center
St. Louis, MO United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Michael Hicks 54.6630 Fenton, MO United States KTM 250 SX-F
2Jeremy Hand 55.8810 Mantua, OH United States Honda CRF250R
3Josh Cartwright 56.1170 Tallahassee, FL United States Kawasaki KX250
4Jarrett Frye 56.2580 Mechanicsville, MD United States Honda CRF250R
5Jack Chambers 56.4150 Auburndale, FL United States KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results
Supercross

St. Louis - 250SX East Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Dome at America's Center
St. Louis, MO United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1R.J. Hampshire 53.6300 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
2Kyle Chisholm 53.7640 Clearwater, FL United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Jett Lawrence 53.9960 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
4Mitchell Oldenburg 54.3840 Alvord, TX United States Honda CRF250R
5Pierce Brown 54.3940 Sandy, UT United States GasGas MC 250F
Full Results

Justin Barcia was out front early in the 450 practice with the first fast lap, Eli Tomac eventually took top time away. Then Marvin Musquin grabbed it, pushing Tomac and Barcia to second and third. Marv had a slick line over the whoops, landing a table and then taking a single jump and jumping into the whoops. This appears to save some time because the whoops have a big gap between whoop one and two, and everyone on the ground has to check up to time it right. Musquin just jumps over the first whoop to prevent checking up. Marvin was already on top of the board before he hit that line. It appeared his time would hold until a late lap by Malcolm Stewart knocked him off. Malcolm has been collecting fast qualifying times on the regular here.

“Same goals as when I started in the beginning of the season, just be consistent,” said Stewart. “This is just the first timed qualifying practice, so let’s just keep this momentum going. For me, it’s an overall package with me, my team, my trainer my new motorcycle.”

Benny Bloss is looking good in his return to racing with Monster Energy Team Tedder KTM, he dominated the 450 B group, over a second quicker than second and third, Logan Karnow and Fredrik Noren.

Supercross

St. Louis - 450SX Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Dome at America's Center
St. Louis, MO United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Malcolm Stewart 53.1020 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450
2Marvin Musquin 53.1310 La Reole France KTM 450 SX-F
3Jason Anderson 53.1800 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
4Eli Tomac 53.1840 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
5Justin Barcia 53.2290 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
Full Results
Supercross

St. Louis - 450SX Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Dome at America's Center
St. Louis, MO United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Benny Bloss
54.5480 Oak Grove, MO United States KTM 450 SX-F
2Logan Karnow 55.7990 Vermilion, OH United States Kawasaki KX450
3Fredrik Noren
55.9470 Lidköping Sweden KTM 450 SX-F
4Kevin Moranz 56.2450 Topeka, KS United States KTM 450 SX-F
5Adam Enticknap
56.4760 Lompoc, CA United States Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Results

Without tricky rhythms, where do people make up time? The sand turn is changing quite a bit and the off-camber after it is, as well. So those are the areas that have changed the most throughout the practices as the ruts and berms develop.

