When the Triple Crown format first launched in Monster Energy AMA Supercross we prepared for chaos and unpredictability, expecting short, intense races and wild swings in results. Instead it plays out the opposite, as averaging out three scores over a night helps the best rider win, and one crash or bad start doesn’t ruin it all. That’s why Eli Tomac, not known as a starter or a sprinter but definitely a rider that can win traditional 20+ 1 supercross main events, is also the most successful rider in the short history of the Triple Crown. The best rider will win out on average, most of the time. It happened again in the 450 class in St. Louis—but this time the best rider was a surprise.

It was Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin who grabbed it on this night, and he earned it even more than his 2-1-2 scores would indicate. The veteran loved the track and rode well in every race. Marvin loved the dirt and the tight technical sections, and with it he’s the fifth winner of the season but the first new winner since Tomac took round four. This victory also snapped Tomac’s five-race win streak. Tomac didn’t get the starts he needed in the first two races and wasn’t able to come through as effectively as usual. Musquin found the battle for the overall between himself and Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton. Sexton dominated race one after getting a holeshot, but his start was off in race two and Musquin won. In the third race Musquin started ahead of Sexton in second, and by the time Sexton got to third he was 2.5 seconds down. Sexton actually lost ground from there and Musquin held strong to the end to take the second place and the overall win.

“To be on the podium a few times was my goal, to get a win, to be honest, it was not expected,” said Musquin. “Maybe the people around me will be mad and me, and I need to believe in myself more, but these guys are fast and they’re fit and everyone works hard.”