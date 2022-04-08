Racerhead #14

The Dome At American’s Center (Jason Weigandt)

St. Louis doesn’t ring out like Anaheim or Daytona in supercross lore, but ask those on the inside and they will all tell you this is a great round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. The dirt is legendary, probably the best on the circuit, and even now that the stadium has some newer dirt, it still has the same old feel that riders have loved for decades. So the dirt is good, and so is the atmosphere inside the pits. We have indoor pits here and they get absolutely packed. When you come to races in regions like this, you can tell the fans are often building their whole year around the one time racing comes to town. So it’s a cool event.

This week’s big story is the drama surrounding the previously-named Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM team. We have heard Rocky Mountain was out as a sponsor (one report from Roto Moto surfaced saying the team has broken a term of their agreement) but the squad would still be here, and Max Anstie and Shane McElrath would both be back racing. Well, both riders were here today, as was the team and bikes. So it looked okay, but then I walked over to the semi and didn’t see any staff members, then at the end of the day I heard parts had been taken away, staff members were not here, and Anstie and McElrath wouldn’t be racing. I reached out to Anstie but I wasn’t able to get a response. Surely there’s a lot going on here, but obviously we’ll know when practice starts tomorrow if these guys are in or out.

Cameron McAdoo went down during his press day laps. That sucks. I saw him walking away with what looked like a separated shoulder, or possibly a broken collarbone. Mac’s face said it all, he was furious. Just like that, the title picture looks much different in 250SX East if he’s out for the weekend.

I saw Max Vohland and chatted with him briefly, he’s back after suffering some small fractures to his collarbone at the first round of this series back in Minneapolis. He also had some nerve damage to deal with, but he’s been riding for a few weeks now and basically is considering this his round one.

I’ll keep this brief because it’s late. Eli Tomac was ripping in press day today. Yup, that’s not a surprise. We’ll see how the racing turns out tomorrow.

High Desert Moto Compound (Keefer)

Carson Mumford's Adelanto, California, motocross compound is for sale! You looking to own some land, have a three-bedroom, two-bath place to stay and have you own motocross tracks? Yes, plural! Tracks! Looks like Scott (Carson's dad) is selling the property in the High Dez so if you don't buy it, I just might! Below is the listing...

Carson Mumford’s Motocross Track Listing

SO MUCH HAPPENING (Matthes)

As we near the end of the supercross series the three points leaders seem pretty secure in their lead as we head to the city that Anton built. So, there's not much drama in that but there is seemingly a lot going on off the track. Contracts for 2023 and beyond are getting either done or deep in talks and we have some team changes as well.

Off the track there is plenty or rumors, gossip and sometimes, lies going around. Here's some of what we've been hearing.

-Christian Craig's deal for next year and beyond is done, he'll be heading over to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna to be teammates with Malcolm Stewart. That's a real coup for Husky and good job to Craig and his people for making that happen. We'll have to ask DC but is Craig the oldest first-time factory OEM rider ever? Thirty-two years of age is not something you see every day for a guy getting on an OEM team.

-Dylan Ferrandis has re-signed with the Yamaha squad I believe.

-I believe Cooper Webb will be back with KTM next year as well.

-The Jeffrey Herlings coming to America or not thing is hanging around. I've had some contacts in Europe tell me that it's going to happen for sure while others over here aren't sure. Here's the thing, I don't believe any decision has been made one way or another because he hasn't started riding yet. That injury he suffered to his foot is a serious one and before any decision can be made one way or another, he's got to ride and make sure he's ready to go. So, we should know soon but I don't believe a decision has been made one way or another.

-Same thing with Antonio Cairoli. I know in personally talking to AC222 over the years he's always wanted to do some races in the USA, and it's all set up for him to do just that. I'm hearing there's pushback from the USA side but in my opinion, if Antonio really wants to come and race a few races, after all he's done for the brand, someone at the highest level of KTM will let him race some, if not all, the USA nationals. How cool will that be?

-And if you missed it, there are some changes to the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS team for this weekend that Weege covered yesterday.

Enjoy the Triple Crown this weekend everyone!