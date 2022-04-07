Cooper Webb Sidelined for St. Louis Supercross
KTM has announced defending 450SX Champion Cooper Webb will be sidelined for this weekend’s 13th round St. Louis Supercross. The team has cited a practice crash this week as the reason he's out, however Webb has taken some hits at the races lately, was all.
Webb recorded four podium finishes in the first 12 rounds of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and had yet to win through the first three-fourths of the season.
The tough times started when Webb and Sexton collided mid-air at the Detroit Supercross (round 10) mid-way through March and Webb rode several laps standing up while only holding onto the handlebars with his right hand. He was eventually told to pull off by an AMA official. He posted on Instagram several days later:
“Quick update for you guys. Ended up with a bone contusion to the shoulder and fracture of the 2nd metacarpal. Overall I got off easy. I get paid to race, so I’ll see you in Indy 👊🏽”
Webb somehow raced the Indianapolis Supercross and finished fifth. Unfortunately, he had another big get-off during qualifying at the Seattle Supercross (round 12), where he eventually finished sixth in the main event. While Webb will be sidelined for this weekend’s Triple Crown event, KTM said the #1 “did not sustain any serious injuries” and he is hoping to lineup in Atlanta Motor Speedway for round 14 on April 16.
Webb will join injured teammate Aaron Plessinger, who broke his arm several weeks ago in a practice crash, on the sidelines as Marvin Musquin will be the sole 450SX rider at round 13.
Through the first 12 rounds, Webb sits fifth in the standings with 208 points, down 73 points to P1 Eli Tomac (281 points).
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|281
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|227
|3
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|222
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|221
|5
|
Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|208
Below is the full press release from KTM:
Cooper Webb OUT FOR ST. LOUIS SX
MURRIETA, California—Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb will miss this Saturday’s St. Louis Supercross, Round 13 of the 2022 AMA Supercross Championship, after suffering a practice crash that left him pretty banged up while training in Florida this week.
The defending 450SX Champion did not sustain any serious injuries and he will use this next week to recover in hopes of lining up at Round 14 in Atlanta, Georgia on April 16.
