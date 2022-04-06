You mentioned Theo, the crew chief, and you also have Dan Fahey the team manager. They both came over from the road racing side. They used more data and electronics in that field. Was bringing those two over to the motocross team a sign that Kawasaki saw the data and electronics coming to motocross and supercross? Is that a coincidence that they’re here, or is it part of the vision of knowing data is coming?

The company stopped road racing in 2009, but they kept those two guys. We also brought back one guy, Jeremy Robinson, who is our machinist but is also a very knowledgeable guy. He worked in MotoGP for a few years, actually, with factory teams through Ohlins. We have a lot of talented people on the team, and the data side of things is second nature to them. It’s relatively new to our sport, especially in the two stroke days. The two-stroke era, the tuning of the bike is black magic to begin with. Four-strokes, there’s a little more of a clear path to begin with, but the data has still been a huge part of helping us get to where we want to be and getting the rider there also.

I do also remember Ryan Villopoto telling me that a Kawasaki is a Kawasaki, and you can’t make it handle like a KTM. You have to maximize the strengths and minimize the weaknesses, but you can’t make a bike perfect everywhere. He seemed to buy into that, but it has to be difficult to get a rider to buy into that. How do you feel about that?

I do feel like there’s some truth to that. If you strip the plastic off of most of these bikes, they look pretty similar, maybe not a Yamaha because of the engine design, and of course you have the KTMs with a steel frame, but the bikes look similar, and it often comes down to small things that really set the character of a bike. Yes, it’s true that each bike has its character, and especially in the U.S. where we have a production rule. You can modify the character, but each bike has strengths, and each bike has weaknesses.

So, Anderson doing so well at age 29, Eli doing so well at 29, and Malcolm Stewart is also 29 and is having his best year yet, this is not what we’re used to seeing. Riders at the very top level, we’ve seen a lot of them hit age 27 and they’re ready to be done. Are you surprised to see this level of rejuvenation at this age?

I think it’s great that it’s happening. Yes, the riders move around, but the teams make such a huge investment in these guys through the years. When you get riders up to the level of Tomac, Anderson, Stewart, it’s sad to see them walk away like Ryan Dungey and Villopoto did. When they walk away at such a young age, it’s such a big loss to the sport. Regardless of who they ride for. I love the fact that this sport is so competitive, there are so many good riders and teams, and we’re so lucky to have that. We have six or seven OEMs out there producing quality bikes and they have good riders that can all compete for wins. You look at other motorsports, that’s not the way it works for the most part. I like it if we can keep the riders around. I joke about this but, three or four years after Villopoto retired, we’d still have fans come around our truck saying, “Hey is Ryan going to sign autographs today?” So that shows you the impact Ryan had on the sport, and then we lose them when they’re in their twenties. But at the same time, you see how much pressure is on these young kids. Look at Kenny right now. We can’t afford to lose Ken Roczen. He’s such an important part of our sport, a gentleman, a great rider, and to see that happen is really unfortunate.

What’s interesting here that most people probably wouldn’t realize is, yes you’re competitive, but you’re not competitive to where you only care about Kawasaki. You’re not saying that anything that is worse for your competitors is good for you. You want to see Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen still around the sport even if they don’t ride for Kawasaki, and they might even beat you.

I think it’s not worth doing this if there’s no one to beat. I say this number, but people think I’m crazy, but if you look at the factory teams in total, and how much money they spend in supercross, motocross and amateur MX, it’s 125 million dollars a year. At least.