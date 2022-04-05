Ryan McFarland wanted his kid to learn how to ride a bicycle then eventually transition into riding a motorcycle. But he learned the hard way that tricycles and bikes with training wheels teach the wrong skills. So, McFarland went and created a two-wheeled balance bike that had no chain or pedals, just a spot for kids to place their feet on—similar to foot pegs on a dirt bike. Well, fast forward to the current year and McFarland’s Strider bike has sold over 3,500,000 bikes worldwide and looks to pass 4,000,000 this year.

Within this industry we all know Strider bikes. Most moto parents have their future racer on what's known as a balance bike at a very young age. We've also heard the pandemic of 2020 created a huge boost in bicycle and motorcycle sales. Well, that's only what's happened within our industry, with people who already understand the power of two wheels. In mainstream America, fewer kids are riding bicycles. The numbers are shocking, such as a 35 percent reduction in bicycle riding over the last ten years.

McFarlane started Strider. Just one dad with one idea on how to create a better learning experience to his son. Now the company is helping provide opportunities for more children to learn how to get on two wheels in a safe manner. One of them is the charity All Kids Bike, which gets Striders into schools. Jason Weigandt caught up to McFarland at the Minneapolis Supercross, where Ryan Dungey teamed up with Strider as a part of the Ryan Dungey Foundation to help get Strider bikes into schools in Minnesota. Dungey, the multi-time AMA Supercross and Motocross Champion, has picked All Kids Bike as one of his charities of choice in his foundation. For more information, visit https://striderbikes.com/ also the All Kids Bike foundation to find out how you can help get more bikes in more schools.

Racer X: You invented the Strider bike; can we talk about this real quick? Are you still involved or are you like, “No, I’m moving onto the charitable element,” or are you doing both?

Ryan McFarland: Well, I spend an awful lot of time on the charity side now, I’ve got a great staff at Strider now that really can run the show without me. I mean I’m in on some key decisions here and there, but I am really spending a lot of my time on the bigger mission I guess, which is at the heart of Strider which is teaching kids to ride. So now the foundation has taken it up to the next level and say, “This is great that we got all these enthusiasts riding on Striders but there’s the masses of kids that are not getting that experience.” So, the foundation is, it’s almost like to use motorcycle terms, it’s kind of like riding sweep. We are picking up everybody that didn’t get this great opportunity [to learn to ride a bicycle] as a little kid. We are going to make sure that they didn’t miss out. We want to make sure that everybody knows how to ride a bike.