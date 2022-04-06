If you’re ever in danger of being too happy, go spend some time with Steve Matthes. He has a lot to say and much of it might leave you exasperated. You might end up arguing with him (like Jason Thomas every day). He can leave you banging your head against the wall and questioning your faith in humanity in less time than it takes for SBG Honda to replace a muffler on Alex Ray’s motorcycle. Simply put, it cannot be understated just how exasperatingly argumentative he is to be around. Yet, most (most) riders not only tolerate him, but they also like him. And privateers straight-up love him. His work as media guy started with the old Racer X Canada, then we at Racer X somehow decided to bring his Observations column over here, then he said he wanted to try podcasting, then a live internet radio show….

You know the rest. Perhaps the biggest impact of Matthes’ PulpMX Show and podcasts is giving a voice to privateers in the pits. The platform alone has gained them fans which has led to sponsorship, merch sales and income. Matthes himself would give some privateers money through the years for running PulpMX logos. It went to another level a few years ago when Yamaha started sponsoring the show and Matthes devised a way to raise big money for the privateers. The Yamaha Privateer Challenge has raised over $160,000 for privateers. Obviously, they love it. This year the unthinkable will happen: Feld Entertainment is giving Matthes his own privateer race on Friday before the Denver Supercross. Jamie “Darkside” Guida caught up with Matthes to learn more about this privateer support, and the race. Yes, we’re running an interview with Matthes instead of by Matthes. And Feld is giving him his own race. What is this world coming to?

Here's a link to the raffle if you'd like to support the privateers and have a chance to win a '22 Yamaha YZF450.

PulpMX Yamaha Raffle

Racer X: As a kid growing up and a fan of the sport, were you interested in the privateers at that time? Or did that come from working with privateers like Kelly Smith and Nick Wey?

Steve Matthes: Well, Kelly Smith was a factory rider when I worked for him, so this interview is off to a great start. Great job, Jamie. But, no, I was not into privateers when I was a kid. I was into RJ [Ricky Johnson], [Damon] Bradshaw, and Jeremy McGrath, of course. But yes, working for privateers like Nick Wey in '02, Tim Ferry in '99 and starting with a guy named Ty Birdwell, that got me into privateers and the struggles they faced. The things I had to do as a mechanic on the road and things that Red Dog and Nick had to do to bust out top tens is pretty amazing. Especially when you consider all the stuff that was going on. So, yeah, I'd say it started when I was a mechanic for these guys.