Christian Craig Explains Leg Injury at Salt Lake City 1
Entering the Salt Lake City 1 Supercross, Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing teammates Colt Nichols and Christian Craig sat 1-2 in the 250SX East Region championship, separated by only eight points.
Craig went on to top the first qualifying session and then the second qualifying session as he looked to become the fastest overall qualifying. Unfortunately, the California native’s day turned south quickly when he mistimed a rhythm section. He was going to come up short on the landing of a jump so he let go of the bike and bailed off in mid-flight. Craig managed to downside the landing of a jump with his body, which was the best-case scenario, but he caught his left leg and appeared to have tweaked his left ankle/foot.
He did not rejoin the practice and took a ride back to the pits on the Alpinestars Medical Mule.
The crash was a disaster for his title hopes as he needed to finish at least 14th in the main event in order to keep Nichols from winning the championship one round early. Come the night show, Nichols went on to win the first heat. Craig lined up for the start of the second heat but it did not go well. He was mid-pack off the start and tried to give it a go but rolled the jumps for one lap, and then immediately went to the mechanics’ area before heading straight for the team pits. Upon arriving at the Yamaha pits, Craig was handed crutches and he was officially ruled out for the night—and his hopes at the championship were gone. Shortly after, Craig posted a photo of his ankle on his Instagram page with the caption "WE TRIED."
A few hours after the race, Craig provided a more in-depth update on his injury.
“And in the blink of an eye it all changes. Crazy how one minute everything is clicking and the next you’re on the ground. This sport is no joke. I tried everything to race but just couldn’t put any pressure on my leg. As of now, it looks like a fractured fibula and ankle sprain. Going to get checked out at home and get ready for outdoors. Thanks everyone for the support. Going to keep my head held high. Big thanks to everyone at alpinestars mobile medic.”
Below is Craig’s full post:
Craig entered the day second in the 250SX East Region but dropped to third after Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Jo Shimoda earned his maiden main event win and surpassed the #29 in the standings. He will more than likely finish fourth in the standings as he sits only seven points ahead of Honda HRC's Jett Lawrence, although his official finish in the championship will not be finalized until the conclusion of the season at the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown at around 17 next weekend. In his first year with the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team, Craig earned two wins and six podium finishes.