Things are really rolling right now for Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Christian Craig as he just claimed his second straight 250SX victory to start the year. But even though he’s at the top of the table, Craig still dealt with a lot of flack on social media the past week by those questioning why Craig, at 30 years old, is in the 250SX class. The veteran racer took to Twitter to explain his roller coaster career to this point and did so with the intent of simply showing what he’s gone through. The kickback from social media hasn’t seemed to faze him though as he went out and dominated again in Oakland to set himself up well in the points standings through two rounds. Afterwards, Craig spoke with the media in the post-race press conference about his week, the win, and what lays ahead.
Christian, just take me through the day a little bit. In qualifying today, a little bit frustrated. Came back. It seemed like after that, pretty locked in. There were no issues from that moment on. Just take me through at least what happened during the day and how it carried on into the night.
Christian Craig: As much as I want to just have fun out there, you automatically put pressure on yourself to do what I did last week. With such a good day at A1, you want to repeat that. So, putting pressure on myself, and then I rode like crap in qualifying. I was riding a little tight. By the end of it, I just kind of relaxed and put in my laps at the end of qualifying and finally felt good. I think after those first few practice sessions, I shook off some cobwebs and just tightness. Just trying to loosen up and find that flow. After that, had a good heat race and then backed it up with a solid start. I worked a lot on starts this week. I think my riding is in a good spot. My fitness is in a good spot. It’s just fine-tuning little things. It’s not going to be like this every week. I know it’s going to be a battle, but tonight was one of those nights where things were clicking. I was able to put in my laps and just ride away with it.
You’re making everything look really easy at the minute. You’re carrying a lot of flow and momentum. Do you feel you’ve still another level to go if you’re challenged more? Second part of that is, would you consider riding the 450 on the opposite coast? Because your form looks that good. It would be interesting to see you on a 450 as well.
I’d love to, but the position I’m in, obviously it’s risk. So, I don’t see that happening with the 450. Even though I did ask in the preseason. That was a question for the team, try to get a couple of those rounds. But I don’t see that happening. The past few weeks I’ve been able to manage the race, kind of know where I’m a little bit faster and do that. I know there’s going to be weeks where I’m going to be fighting harder. That’s where I do think my fitness is strong to where I do have some in the tank where I’m going to be able to push until the end and dig deep. That was all the motos in the off-season. Doing motos with Justin Cooper and trying to do that stuff, so it all kind of translates to race day. This feels like another practice day with the boys. Just feeling comfortable, clicking off my laps and managing the race. Luckily, I’ve been able to do that so far.
I don't know if you know this, but you won last week by 5.6 [seconds] and this week you won by 5.6. Tell us about that consistency? You start the season 1-1. How do you feel? I know there’s lots of season left still, but how do you feel starting off? How are you going to keep that momentum up? I know the last few years you’ve had just something happen. So, how do you just put all those years behind you and just focus on trying to get this big win at the end of the season?
I didn’t know about the gaps, but that’s pretty funny. I don’t worry about gaps. I know where Hunter or Seth were the entire time. I look at them in other rhythms and I kind of pace myself off that. If I know I need to push, I’ll push. If not, I’ll just do my laps and worry about myself. So, that’s pretty funny. Other than that, it’s just riding like I know how to. I think finally it’s starting to come out, after years. A lot of years of crashing and injuries. I’m just very grateful to be in this position I am in now. I had a taste of it last year and then I got to watch my teammate win, both teammates actually win the championship. So, I got to see it first-hand. I know what it’s going to take. I know the program that I’m on, they know winning. Just looking forward to San Diego next weekend.
Is that experience do you feel like going to give you that extra edge and advantage over the other two this year? You share the same podium right now. Those two guys sat next to you last weekend, also.
Yeah. And it could change at any time. Racing is such an unknown. You don’t know who is going to turn it up that night. Hunter was fast last weekend at the end of the race, so I knew he was going to be fast at the end of this race. So, I had to break away early and get that lead. So, it was very manageable, but I know there’s going to be days where it’s going to come harder and there’s going to be some battles. I’m ready for that, though.
I know it was a bucket list to win at Anaheim last time, but San Diego is coming up. Would that be a special one for you as well?
Of course. I think all of them are. They’re all special. But San Diego, I grew up 20 minutes from there, Lakeside. So that will be a big one for me. That will be a lot of fans and family out there. I’m looking forward to it. Those and the Anaheims are really special to me.
When you’re on a roll like this, what’s the mid-week program consist of? Is it still any form of development, testing, that sort of thing, or is it purely just coming down to your training and on-the-bike training as well?
All the big work was put in on the off-season, so now it’s just maintaining. I’ll go watch the race tomorrow and pick out some things that I can work on during the week. I just keep it simple. It’s nothing crazy. Like I said, I feel like I’m in a good spot. I don’t need to focus on anything too much, it’s just do my laps, put in my work, believe in my program, and let the rest play out.
Does the bike stay the same, then? No major changes or anything like that?
No. Actually, at A1, I haven’t touched my bike once with even little clickers. Today between practices I did a shock clicker. I don’t even know what it was. I’m not very good with testing. I just go off feel. That was it. After that, I felt good. I’m pretty simple with that stuff. I can adapt. If the bike isn’t the best, I’ll adapt to it and make it work. A lot of riders kind of just shut down if they’re not liking the bike, or something like that. Luckily, I kind of have that in my bag. I’m in a good spot with the bike, for sure.
A couple days ago you released a Tweet sort of explaining why you’re still in the 250 class. I’m just wondering the motivational factors or having to do this. Is this something that social media brings? Secondly, if you can go out there and win this championship, next year do you defend, or does that change that as well?
No, that doesn’t change. I’m going to go to 450 either way. That was just kind of explaining my career. I’m one of the most hated guys on social media lately. I don't know why. I’m one of the nicest guys out there. But everyone has their favorite rider, and everyone likes to talk. So, I just put a little Tweet out there. Just my career. I’ve been hurt more than I’ve raced, and it’s unfortunate. No one has had a career like me, and I hope nobody does. I’ve been in the hospital a lot. I’ve dealt with some big injuries. I’ve had to step away from racing. I get to enjoy this now. I’ll smile every time I’m racing when I’m on the line. I know these days are limited and you don’t get a lot of them. I like to tell everyone around me, enjoy it while you can. Even the bad days, if they don’t work out your best, enjoy it because you’ll look back one day. It’s just being grateful.
For those who respectfully don’t understand how I’m still in the 250 class… pic.twitter.com/I9ase4bGys— Christian Craig (@_christiancraig) January 13, 2022
Watch the full post-race 250SX press conference below: