Things are really rolling right now for Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Christian Craig as he just claimed his second straight 250SX victory to start the year. But even though he’s at the top of the table, Craig still dealt with a lot of flack on social media the past week by those questioning why Craig, at 30 years old, is in the 250SX class. The veteran racer took to Twitter to explain his roller coaster career to this point and did so with the intent of simply showing what he’s gone through. The kickback from social media hasn’t seemed to faze him though as he went out and dominated again in Oakland to set himself up well in the points standings through two rounds. Afterwards, Craig spoke with the media in the post-race press conference about his week, the win, and what lays ahead.

Christian, just take me through the day a little bit. In qualifying today, a little bit frustrated. Came back. It seemed like after that, pretty locked in. There were no issues from that moment on. Just take me through at least what happened during the day and how it carried on into the night.

Christian Craig: As much as I want to just have fun out there, you automatically put pressure on yourself to do what I did last week. With such a good day at A1, you want to repeat that. So, putting pressure on myself, and then I rode like crap in qualifying. I was riding a little tight. By the end of it, I just kind of relaxed and put in my laps at the end of qualifying and finally felt good. I think after those first few practice sessions, I shook off some cobwebs and just tightness. Just trying to loosen up and find that flow. After that, had a good heat race and then backed it up with a solid start. I worked a lot on starts this week. I think my riding is in a good spot. My fitness is in a good spot. It’s just fine-tuning little things. It’s not going to be like this every week. I know it’s going to be a battle, but tonight was one of those nights where things were clicking. I was able to put in my laps and just ride away with it.

You’re making everything look really easy at the minute. You’re carrying a lot of flow and momentum. Do you feel you’ve still another level to go if you’re challenged more? Second part of that is, would you consider riding the 450 on the opposite coast? Because your form looks that good. It would be interesting to see you on a 450 as well.

I’d love to, but the position I’m in, obviously it’s risk. So, I don’t see that happening with the 450. Even though I did ask in the preseason. That was a question for the team, try to get a couple of those rounds. But I don’t see that happening. The past few weeks I’ve been able to manage the race, kind of know where I’m a little bit faster and do that. I know there’s going to be weeks where I’m going to be fighting harder. That’s where I do think my fitness is strong to where I do have some in the tank where I’m going to be able to push until the end and dig deep. That was all the motos in the off-season. Doing motos with Justin Cooper and trying to do that stuff, so it all kind of translates to race day. This feels like another practice day with the boys. Just feeling comfortable, clicking off my laps and managing the race. Luckily, I’ve been able to do that so far.