Kelley Claims Another

While the season is still young it’s already becoming the expectation to see Ben Kelley controlling the top spot. However, Ben doesn’t always jump out to an early lead. More times than not, Kelley will run the opening stages of the race just outside of the lead pack and then pick up the pace as the race wears on. This is something he’s done for a number of years, dating back to his XC2 class championship runs. However, at the Tiger Run Kelley jumped out front on the opening lap and never looked back.

On the first lap, Kelley would hold a 12-second lead over Jordan Ashburn who held a sizable lead of his own over Layne Michael who ran third place in the early stages of the race. Kelley then began to push further and further ahead, eventually ending the day one minute and 25 seconds ahead of Ashburn in second. Trevor Bollinger would come from sixth place on the opening lap to land on the podium in third, a minute and ten seconds behind Ashburn.

By no means are these types of gaps something new to GNCC Racing as there have been some events won by multiple minutes (such as David Knight winning the first Snowshoe event by 10 minutes, or guys like Scott Summers, Ed Lojak, Mark Hyde, and Timmy Coombs who all won the Blackwater 100 by seven to ten minutes) but for a number of years now, it just has not been very common to see guys win races over a minute ahead of second place. However, Ben Kelley has done that for three of the four races so far this season.

With a number of Kelley’s closest competitors all sidelined with injury, this leads to the question: just how much of a challenge would Kelley have if these guys were still in the mix? What kind of challenge he will have when they’re back in the mix? While guys like Steward Baylor Jr., Josh Strang, and Thad Duvall are all capable of winning races, it still seems as if Kelley has stepped things up another notch this year and it will be interesting to see how things pan out when these riders return.

Regardless, even with sizable victories, you can’t take anything away from the guys who are still there now. Ashburn is a veteran at this point and has been in the XC1 ranks since 2012 but is arguably riding better than he ever has. He’s finished third place in series points the last two seasons and is currently second in the 2022 points with three podiums in four rounds including a season-best second place at Tiger Run. Bollinger also continues to improve as he landed his first podium of the 2022 season with a third place at Tiger Run, which actually marks Bollinger’s best finish since 2019 after struggling with injuries in 2020 and returning in 2021.