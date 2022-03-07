450SX

In the premier class, all eyes were on Eli Tomac. Cooper Webb grabbed the holeshot ahead of some carnage by Jason Anderson and Malcolm Stewart. Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac shuffled into second and third as they looked to close in on Webb. Eventually, Tomac got around Sexton then caught up to Webb late in the race. With only a couple laps to go, Tomac was close enough to possibly make a pass attempt when a lapper accidentally blocked Webb's line through the whoops. Tomac benefited as he went wide in the split-lane turn and took over the lead. He led the final few laps and took his record-breaking sixth Daytona Supercross 450SX main event win. his 41st career 450SX win also ties him with Ryan Villopoto for fifth all-time.