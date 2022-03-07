Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Stilez Robertson
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 12
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 12
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 19
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argetina
Sun Mar 20
Articles
Full Schedule

Daytona Supercross Video Highlights; Stewart & Anderson Penalized

March 7, 2022 12:30pm | by:

Highlights from round nine of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship at Daytona International Speedway.

250SX

In the 250SX Class, it was Jett Lawrence claiming the main event win, his second of the 2022 season. Behind Lawrence was Stilez Robertson, who holeshot the main event and finished second to earn his second career podium at the venue. Yamaha’s Enzo Lopes ran third for a majority of the race, but Kawasaki’s Cameron McAdoo, GasGas’ Pierce Brown, and Husqvarna’s RJ Hampshire battled for the final spot on the podium, which eventually went to McAdoo. With his win, Lawrence reclaimed the 250SX East Region points lead by five over McAdoo as Robertson’s great ride bumps him third place in the standings.

Supercross

Daytona - 250SX East

March 5, 2022
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia Honda CRF250R
2Stilez Robertson Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA United States United States Husqvarna FC 250
3Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States United States Kawasaki KX250
4Pierce Brown Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States United States GasGas MC 250F
5Enzo Lopes Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil Brazil Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

250SX East Region Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia73
2Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States68
3Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA United States52
4Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil50
5Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States47
Full Standings

450SX

In the premier class, all eyes were on Eli Tomac. Cooper Webb grabbed the holeshot ahead of some carnage by Jason Anderson and Malcolm Stewart. Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac shuffled into second and third as they looked to close in on Webb. Eventually, Tomac got around Sexton then caught up to Webb late in the race. With only a couple laps to go, Tomac was close enough to possibly make a pass attempt when a lapper accidentally blocked Webb's line through the whoops. Tomac benefited as he went wide in the split-lane turn and took over the lead. He led the final few laps and took his record-breaking sixth Daytona Supercross 450SX main event win. his 41st career 450SX win also ties him with Ryan Villopoto for fifth all-time.

Supercross

Daytona - 450SX

March 5, 2022
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States United States KTM 450 SX-F
3Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States Honda CRF450R
4Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France France Yamaha YZ450F
5Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States United States GasGas MC 450F
Full Results

Post-Race Penalty Report

With Stewart and Anderson both receiving a penalty for gaining an “advantage while off course,” they were bumped from seventh and eighth, respectively, to eighth and ninth, respectively. This bumped up Ken Roczen to seventh place although he crossed the finish line in ninth behind both riders.

Here are the AMA results with the note on Stewart and Anderson's penalties.
Here are the AMA results with the note on Stewart and Anderson's penalties. AMA

Below is the full penalty report from the AMA:

250SX Class:

Rider: Lance Kobusch #194
Session: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1
Violation: Failed Sound Check
Penalty: Loss of Fastest Lap Time

Rider: Brock Papi #247
Session: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1
Violation: Failed Sound Check
Penalty: Loss of Fastest Lap Time

Rider: Hunter Yoder #508
Session: 250SX Group A Qualifying 2
Violation: Stopping on Track
Penalty: Loss of Fastest Lap Time

450SX Class:

Rider: Chad Saultz #364
Session: 450SX Group B Qualifying 1
Violation: Failed Sound Check
Penalty: Loss of Fastest Lap Time

Rider: Malcolm Stewart #27
Session: 450SX Main Event
Violation: Advantage While Off Course
Penalty: Loss of 1 Position

Rider: Jason Anderson #21
Session: 450SX Main Event
Violation: Advantage While Off Course
Penalty: Loss of 1 Position

450SX Championship Standings:

In the 450SX standings, Tomac now opens up an 18-point lead on Anderson following round nine. Webb’s second place bumps him to third in the standings.

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States203
2Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States185
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States170
4Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States164
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States163
Full Standings

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
April 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now