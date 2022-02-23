The seventh round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season has come and gone. Both classes provided several talking points from passes, crashes, winners to losers. As such, we fired off some questions to long-time professional racer Jason Thomas to get his take on all things Minneapolis.

How different did this track break down from the previous, more hard-pack West Coast rounds? And how much can this throw off a rider’s setup in terms of bike settings and comfortability?

It was quite a bit different. The dirt wasn’t super soft, but the ruts add a “sponge” type feeling. That sponge type feeling wreaks havoc on tires and suspension as the feeling is simply not consistent enough to trust. To make things worse, the base began to dry out as the day wore on, adding another layer to the complexity. Riders like predictability above all else and Minneapolis’ inconsistent feedback was short on that.

Chase Sexton was so close to yet another win, but a mistake cost him with two laps to go. Despite the DNF and loss of championship points, does a night like this (leading laps, running away from competitors) provide learning that will benefit him more than just being in say seventh all race and finishing?

Anytime a younger rider leads a main event, it’s a learning experience. Chase is still blossoming into the rider he will become. The technique, talent, and mental fortitude are all readily apparent. The last bit of development will come with time. He has taken huge strides forward in 2022 and I expect 2023 to be that year where it all aligns. His confidence has reached a point where he no longer feels any intimidation by the names on the back of jerseys. His ability is now on the level of the very best in the sport. His decision making and situational race awareness is rapidly improving and even with the unfortunate crash, he’s far ahead of where he was a year ago. Sexton is coming and fast.