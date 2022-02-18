Weege Show: 250SX E Rider Talk

Jason Weigandt walks and talks with Jett Reynolds, Stilez Robertson, Levi Kitchen, Pierce Brown, Max Vohland, Cameron McAdoo, Jett Lawrence, Derek Drake, Jordon Smith, Preston Kilroy and more as part of press day for round seven of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Minneapolis. It's brought to you by the Honda CRF250R, lighter, faster and stronger for 2022.

[Note: Unfortunately Jett Reynolds crashed on the second lap of press day and appeared to be injured, and did not return to his motorcycle.]