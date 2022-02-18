We’re finally back! Phil Nicoletti will return to the race track starting this weekend in Minneapolis, racing 250SX East Region for the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team. We don’t need your questions for Phil this week, because he participated in the 250SX East Region press conference on Tuesday night, and he owned the place. There were ten riders in the conference and the press ended up asking Phil more questions than anyone!

Here are the highlights.

Phil, you’ve done a lot in your career. At this stage in your career, what has it been like to go back to the 250 class, what has it been like the last few months, and what are some of the expectations?

Phil Nicoletti: It sounds kinda’ cliché to say, but I actually enjoyed it. After last year, the way my summer went coming back to the States, everything spiraled out of control…and I couldn’t get it under control. That resulted in me blowing out my knee. After that I had to do a lot of soul searching. Do I have anything left in the tank? Is it time to hang up the boots? At that same time if I went out like that, I didn’t feel like I would be okay with that for the rest of my life. So I talked to Brandon [Haas] and the ClubMX guys. I’ve been there for a few years and kind of revamped my career I still had the itch to grind and find joy in it. I went the 250 route. Last time I did it was 2017 and 2018 with the JGR boys, and it was tough for me because the bike, Suzuki hadn’t had development on it in a while and we were behind the eight ball. Now, the ClubMX bike and with Jamie [Ellis] and Twisted Development doing the motors, we’re way ahead of where I thought I would be. I’m enjoying being at the track and being with the boys. I feel young. My body doesn’t feel young but mentally I still do, and I still have some fight. I wish some of these kids would have pissed off and raced the West to give me a little bit more of a chance, but yeah, it’s been enjoyable.

How are the positive affirmation classes going?

I’ll let you know after Saturday!