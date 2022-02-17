This week Monster Energy AMA Supercross heads east to Minneapolis, Minnesota. Here’s who will, and won’t be, racing for the seventh gate drop of the season.
450SX CLASS
Benny Bloss – Collarbone, Ankle | Out
Comment: Bloss is hoping to be back racing somewhere around Daytona or Detroit. He’s been sidelined thus far after hurting his collarbone and ankle before the season.
Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out
Comment: An injured knee will keep Cianciarulo out for all of supercross.
Josh Hill – Hip, Pelvis | Out
Comment: Hill, who was filling in for Bloss, fractured his hip and pelvis during qualifying at A3. He’s out for the foreseeable future.
Alex Martin – Finger | In
Comment: Martin sustained a big puncture wound on his finger last week in his heat race when Dylan Ferrandis’ rear wheel came into him. He plans on trying press day and going from there, but also told us he does not want to miss his hometown race this weekend.
Alex Ray – Wrist | In
Comment: Ray will return to action after missing Glendale and A3 with wrist problems (he had surgery on both wrists last summer).
Joey Savatgy – Knee | Out
Comment: Savatgy is out for the supercross season with a torn ACL sustained before Oakland.
250SX EAST REGION
Justin Cooper – Foot | Out
Comment: Cooper is out for all of supercross with a broken foot.
Ryder Floyd – Foot | Out
Comment: Floyd sustained broken metatarsals after his bike landed on him in a crash. He underwent surgery and is on the mend.
Jonah Geistler – Leg | Out
Comment: Geistler crashed recently while practicing and broke his tibia and fibula. He’s out for the foreseeable future.
Coty Schock – Collarbone | In
Comment: Schock broke his collarbone before the season but is now ready to go for the beginning of the 250SX east region in Minneapolis.
250SX WEST REGION
The 250SX West Region will resume in Seattle, Washington, on March 26.
Mitchell Falk – Back
Comment: Falk has a bulging disc pressing against his sciatic nerve. He’s out for the season.
Seth Hammaker – Back, Spleen
Comment: Hammaker is out for the foreseeable future due to compression fractures in his back and a grade three spleen laceration. The injuries were sustained while practicing during the week preceding San Diego.
Ty Masterpool – Wrist
Comment: Masterpool is back riding, but as of now is unsure of when he’ll be able to return to racing.
Carson Mumford – Shoulder
Comment: Mumford crashed in Glendale and sustained a small tear in his labrum in his left shoulder. He hopes to be ready to go when following the 250SX West Region break.
Colt Nichols – Arms
Comment: Nichols is out for supercross with a pair of broken arms and serious burns sustained when he crashed in the whoops at A1.
Jerry Robin – Shoulder
Comment: Robin crashed in the whoops at A3 and sustained an AC joint separation.
Dilan Schwartz – Shoulder
Comment: Schwartz is out after hurting his shoulder at A2.
Jo Shimoda – Leg
Comment: Following a crash on the final lap of his heat race at A3 the kept him out of the main event, Shimoda was in a boot on Monday. His injuries have not been specified yet, but he could use the break in the 250SX West schedule to recovery for the finish of the championship.
“Hey guys, just got to check with doctor and yes I’m “hurt”… 😑
Couldn’t really tell if the dirt was wet or not with the light and went to scrub normally but it honestly surprised me how slippery it was and ended up crashing feel very sorry for guys who is supporting me but hopefully be back at next race. Thank You!”
Richard Taylor – Arm
Comment: Taylor crashed during practice at A3 and broke his arm.
Cole Thompson – Shoulder
Comment: Thompson is done with supercross for the season due to a torn labrum in his left shoulder.