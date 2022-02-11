Husqvarna, Rockstar Energy Drink Renew Successful Partnership Through 2023

The following press release is from Husqvarna Motorcycles:

Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce an extension to its successful partnership with Rockstar Energy Drink for 2022 and 2023. The renewed agreement will see the energy drink giant exclusively direct its full support behind the North American sector of Husqvarna Factory Racing.

Beginning a highly successful collaboration in 2015 with the creation of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, the team has enjoyed a wealth of achievements across multiple disciplines. Headlined by Jason Anderson claiming the first AMA 450 Supercross Championship title for Husqvarna Motorcycles in 2018, Zach Osborne secured two 250SX East titles and two Pro Motocross crowns during his prosperous time racing with the squad.

Competing in enduro, Colton Haaker has claimed an incredible five AMA EnduroCross Championship titles alongside his three FIM SuperEnduro World Championship victories, all of which were achieved throughout the last six years as part of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing. Additionally, Billy Bolt recently became the first-ever FIM Hard Enduro World Champion.

To celebrate the continued partnership between Husqvarna Motorcycles and Rockstar Energy, two exciting and innovative motocross models - the FC 450 Rockstar Edition and FC 250 Rockstar Edition – have recently been released. Featuring cutting-edge technology and complete with race-tested components, the motorcycles underline the strength of the collaboration and form the basis of the machines being raced by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna in the 2022 AMA Supercross season.

Roger De Coster - Director of Motorsport in North America:

"Partnering with Rockstar Energy Drink seven years ago has led to many great milestones and achievements by the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team in supercross, motocross, and offroad. We’ve won many races and multiple championships along the way, and just this last weekend we saw our newest 450SX racer Malcolm Stewart score a career-best second-place result in Phoenix, so we look forward to continuing to build on this great partnership. With new Team Manager Nathan Ramsey and Crew Chief Tony Hall along with longstanding Team Coordinator Sean Murphy at the helm of the SX/MX team, and Offroad Team Manager Anthony DiBasilio in charge of our offroad program, we look forward to reaching even higher highs with the support of Rockstar Energy Drink throughout the upcoming racing seasons.”

Robert Jonas - Vice President Motorsports Offroad:

“After many successful years together and on behalf of Husqvarna Motorcycles, I am really delighted to announce that our partnership with Rockstar Energy has been extended. The relationship has undergone some changes in recent months but ultimately, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing will continue to compete in North America in both AMA Supercross and Motocross, as well as in all offroad disciplines. Together with Rockstar Energy, we have achieved so much in recent years with multiple championships secured in both the USA and Europe. We now look forward to the coming seasons and achieving more success.”

Faby Torres - GM and CEO of PepsiCo Energy: