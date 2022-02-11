The sixth round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, February 12, at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST on Peacock TV. Peacock TV will carry live coverage of the sixth-round night show beginning at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST.

CNBC will carry a delayed TV broadcast on Sunday, February 13, at 12 p.m. EST/9 a.m. PST.

Note, this round will have a KTM Junior race as well.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

TV | Online Schedule