The sixth round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, February 12, at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST on Peacock TV. Peacock TV will carry live coverage of the sixth-round night show beginning at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST.
CNBC will carry a delayed TV broadcast on Sunday, February 13, at 12 p.m. EST/9 a.m. PST.
Note, this round will have a KTM Junior race as well.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
TV | Online Schedule
- Supercross
Anaheim 3KTM Junior SX
Saturday, February 12
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
2022 Championship standings
450SX
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|111
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|100
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|96
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|93
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|89
|6
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|88
|7
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|80
|8
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|80
|9
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|75
|10
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|67
250SX West Region
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|122
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|114
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|99
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|87
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|79
|6
|
Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|76
|7
|Robbie Wageman
|Newhall, CA
|64
|8
|Carson Brown
|Ravensdale, WA
|55
|9
|
Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|55
|10
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|54
2022 Racer X Monster Energy Supercross Preview Shows
Episode 1 | Webb, Tomac, Roczen
Episode 2 | Ferrandis, Sexton, Cianciarulo, Plessinger
Episode 3 | Musquin, Barcia, Stewart, Anderson, Wilson
Episode 4 | The Round Up
Episode 5 | 250 Class
Other Links
General
Anaheim 3 Supercross
Anaheim 3 Supercross Race Center
Anaheim 3 Supercross 450SX Entry List
Anaheim 3 Supercross 250SX West Entry List
Anaheim 3 Supercross KTM Juniors Entry List
Anaheim 3 Supercross Injury Report
Other Info
Angel Stadium
2000 E Gene Autry Way
Anaheim, CA 92806
Practice & Qualifying — 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST
Night Show — 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST
Tickets
Get tickets to the Anaheim 3 Supercross.
Track Map
Animated Track Map
Race Day Schedule
Anaheim 3 Supercross Race Day Schedule
Saturday, February 12, 2022
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Anaheim, California.