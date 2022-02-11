Results Archive
How to Watch: Anaheim 3

How to Watch Anaheim 3

February 11, 2022 12:30pm
by:

The sixth round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, February 12, at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST on Peacock TV. Peacock TV will carry live coverage of the sixth-round night show beginning at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST.

CNBC will carry a delayed TV broadcast on Sunday, February 13, at 12 p.m. EST/9 a.m. PST.

Note, this round will have a KTM Junior race as well.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

TV | Online Schedule

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

2022 Championship standings

450SX

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States111
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States100
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States96
4Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States93
5Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States89
6Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States88
7Marvin Musquin La Reole France80
8Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany80
9Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France75
10Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States67
Full Standings

250SX West Region

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States122
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia114
3Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States99
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan87
5Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States79
6Vince Friese
Cape Girardeau, MO United States76
7Robbie Wageman Newhall, CA United States64
8Carson Brown Ravensdale, WA United States55
9Carson Mumford
Simi Valley, CA United States55
10Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States54
Full Standings

2022 Racer X Monster Energy Supercross Preview Shows

Episode 1 | Webb, Tomac, Roczen

Episode 2 | Ferrandis, Sexton, Cianciarulo, Plessinger

Episode 3 | Musquin, Barcia, Stewart, Anderson, Wilson

Episode 4 | The Round Up

Episode 5 | 250 Class

Other Links

General

Live Timing

2022 AMA Numbers

2022 450SX Team Guide

2022 250SX Team Guide

Anaheim 3 Supercross

Anaheim 3 Supercross Race Center

Anaheim 3 Supercross 450SX Entry List

Anaheim 3 Supercross 250SX West Entry List

Anaheim 3 Supercross KTM Juniors Entry List

Anaheim 3 Supercross Injury Report

Other Info

Angel Stadium
2000 E Gene Autry Way
Anaheim, CA 92806

Practice & Qualifying — 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST
Night Show — 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST

Tickets

Get tickets to the Anaheim 3 Supercross.

Track Map

The 2022 Anaheim 3 Supercross layout.
The 2022 Anaheim 3 Supercross layout. Feld Entertainment

Animated Track Map

Race Day Schedule

Anaheim 3 Supercross Race Day Schedule

Saturday, February 12, 2022

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Anaheim, California.

2022 Anaheim 3 Supercross race day schedule.
2022 Anaheim 3 Supercross race day schedule. AMA

