Every one of these collisions or run-ins or takedowns or whatever you want to call them, they all come with their own set of circumstances, their own nuances, geometry, and physics. They also have their own backstories. Their own DNA. The riders involved make their own decisions based on situational opportunity or overt aggression or maybe just panic. And when they’re dissected frame-by-frame afterward by the race-watchers, the ex-pros, the talking heads, the fans, the officials, and even the participants themselves, pretty much everything anyone ever did to anyone else is brought into the crowd-sourced autopsy of what exactly happened, who was to blame, and what punishment they should pay.

Like I said, Vince Friese has long worn the black hat, to the point where he is almost comfortable in it (or maybe just used to it). He's an excellent starter, a hard worker, and a scrapper. If he were a football player on our favorite team, we would love the guy.

But he's not playing football. He's racing dirt bikes in stadiums, and he has the unfortunate but well-earned M.O. as a great starter who is difficult to pass, which means he's a part of the story in almost every race, not for charging forward through the back, but rather making every pass of himself difficult. And he’s not afraid to bang bars.

But Christian Craig is no angel either, and he's been okay with that over the years too. With an average age of, what, 31? Their Glendale crash must have been the most “vintage” of collisions at the front of a 125/250 SX in the history of the class! Well, unless John Dowd and Barry Carsten got together at the Meadowlands or Pontiac one time in the late nineties. Both of these guys know the drill, and they even discussed it before one of the earlier races. Of course, Christian had much, much more to lose, as he’s in a great position to win the first professional title of his career. He made a risky pass in a very fast section, banking on the fact that Vince was on the inside and probably slowing down and staying in that line. He did not, instead moving across on the smoothed-out sand to the outside and right into the side of Craig as they both ran out of room.

Had it not been Vince Friese—as James Stewart says in his video, if it was Jo Shimoda—it would not have had as much oxygen as this whole topic has had all week. But it was Vince, and that blurred the vision for a lot of folks who don’t like the way he sometimes conducts himself out there. (Be warned, Matthes will have a much different opinion farther down.)

Let me close with Mike Genova’s statement on the SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda Instagram: