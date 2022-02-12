The Breakaway
Sometimes pivotal moments that mark a turning point for the whole season don’t stand out when they’re happening. Then again, sometimes they do, as evidenced by what Eli Tomac is doing right now. He’s fresh off his second win in a row, he seems extremely happy, and he’s sitting on an 11-point lead over Chase Sexton. Eleven points isn’t exactly a huge gap, but when you consider he’s got 23 points on Cooper Webb in sixth and 31 points on Ken Roczen in seventh, it certainly seems like Tomac is already initiating a breakaway in points. –Aaron Hansel
The Champ
The season is early, but it’s probably not too soon to whack the panic button for Webb. As mentioned above, he’s in sixth place and 23 points back of Tomac. That’s bad enough, but he also hasn’t won a race yet and has only been on the podium a single time. The word is that Webb has been having a hard time coming to terms with his new bike, and based on his results, it seems very plausible. Whatever the case may be, Webb needs to find some positive momentum and start building because if he doesn’t, he’s going to be out of the title fight in a hurry. –Hansel
Career High
There’s been no shortage of hype surrounding Malcolm Stewart this season, and for good reason it seems. He hasn’t been just solid, he’s been really good on his Rockstar Energy Husqvarna! He was especially good in Glendale, where he scored a career-high of second place. Plenty of people have wondered whether or not Stewart can win a race, and while he has yet to break through for the W in the 450SX Class, he’s been inching closer and closer to getting it done. Does he make it happen in Anaheim? –Hansel
Staying in It
Jason Anderson’s been riding better in 2022 than he has for quite some time, and it’s showing in his results—he’s won a race and has been on the podium an additional time, and sits third in the points. That’s all good stuff, but if he wants to stay in the fight he’s going to need to get back on the box, preferably in the middle of it, and soon. He’s 15 back of Tomac, which is completely manageable, but if Anderson doesn’t reassert himself soon that number is going to get out of control. –Hansel
Explosions
The term, fireworks, just doesn’t carry enough weight to describe the situation between Christian Craig and Vince Friese last Saturday night. We all know Friese has a reputation for moves like that, but that move was crazy, even for him! It looked like a powerful grenade exploded under Craig, catapulting him through the air. Craig doesn’t have a reputation for riding dirty, or for even really dishing out payback, but following a move like that, you’ve got to wonder if some retribution is on the way should Craig find himself in a position to deliver it. –Hansel
Still Searching
After Michael Mosiman won his first race in San Diego and battled Craig hard the following week at A2, it seemed like he’d found his place at or near the front. Then came Glendale, where Mosiman had troubles and went 10-2-15 in the Triple Crown for ninth overall. Ninth is no place for someone who is capable of winning races, especially in the 250 Class. Look for Mosiman to bounce back at A3 and compete up front and certainly not outside the top five. –Hansel
Last Chance
When the checkers fly at A3 this weekend it’ll mark the final 250SX West Region race for five rounds before the West Region resumes in Seattle. In other words, riders who do poorly this weekend will have over a month to think about it before they have a shot at redemption. Nobody wants that, and you can bet everyone in the class, top to bottom, is going to be giving it everything they have to go into the break on a high note. Expect extra effort at A3 in the 250SX division. –Hansel
Go Big Or Go Home: 450SX
Earlier this week, Jason Weigandt wrote about several of the 450SX privateers who have made a main event so far this season, including Ryan Breece, Cade Clason, Fredrik Noren, Alex Martin, Mitchell Oldenburg (whose main focus is 250SX East Region), Joan Cros, Justin Starling, and Kyle Chisholm. At the sixth round, we will return to the regular qualifying, heats, LCQs, main events program and these bubble guys will have another opportunity to make it to the main event. So the question is, who is going to make the main event at A3? Is it going to be someone from this list, or is it going to be someone else? Okay, we know one of these guys is gonna make it *cough* Chiz *cough* but who else will? -Mitch Kendra
Go Big Or Go Home: 250SX
So far this season we have seen six different first-time main eventers: Dylan Walsh (four 250SX main events this season), Kaeden Amerine, (three main events), Brandon Ray, Richard Taylor, McClellan Hile (two-straight mains!), and Wyatt Lyonsmith, who made his first main event at the Glendale Supercross Triple Crown. Will these riders make one more main before the end of the first 250SX West Region swing or will someone else step up and make their first main event? With top-20 riders Dilan Schwartz and Cole Thompson out for Anaheim 3, who is going to step up and make the most out of the final go in California? -Kendra
It's Jo Time
Jo Shimoda earned his first podium finish (and second top-five) of the season at the fifth round, which is odd to write considering some—including myself—had him as one of the championship contenders. While it sounded like Shimoda and the team were not pumped on the night, last season Shimoda really got the ball rolling on a night where Craig and Jett Lawrence tangled, allowing the Japanese rider to get his maiden 250SX podium finish at Indianapolis 1. After five rounds in 2022, the Kawasaki rider sits fourth, 12 points down on Mosiman. But with this being the final round before the 250SX West Region takes a break as 250SX East Region kicks off their season, I think Shimoda will click off a solid night—and maybe another podium—before the break. Once we come back to the 250SX West Region racing in a few weeks, it will be Jo time. -Kendra