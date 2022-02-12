Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, for the sixth round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
For the third time in 2022, Monster Energy AMA Supercross is taking over Angel Stadium in California. So far, we have seen some great racing in both classes and today will mark the final 250SX West Region race for a few weeks as we will head to Minneapolis, Minnesota, next weekend for the kickoff of the 250SX East Region. Today, the 250SX West Region riders will look to end the first West Coast swing on a high note. We should be in for ideal temperatures tonight and no precipitation on the forecast. Six 180-degree turns, a sand section, and a long whoops section could make for another great night of racing at Angel Stadium.
In the 450SX Class, there has been five different fastest qualifiers in the first five rounds and last weekend, and we thought we might be in for a fifth different rider to win the main event as well. But, Eli Tomac did Eli Tomac things and dominated the Triple Crown format, becoming the first 450SX rider to earn two main event wins on the season. The Colorado native enters today with the red plates on his Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing YZ450F for a third consecutive round as he boasts an 11-point lead over Honda HRC sophomore Chase Sexton. Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson sits 15 points down of Tomac in third place and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Malcolm Stewart sits fourth 18 points down of ET3 after a 450SX career-best second in Arizona.
After two straight third-place finishes to start the season, Justin Barcia sits fourth with three straight finishes outside of the top-five (9-7-6) as he sits over 20 points down on Tomac. Two-time 450SX champion Cooper Webb sits fifth, 23 points down, and Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen and Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin are both 31 points down. Barcia and Webb are barely under a race behind Tomac, but Roczen and Musquin are over a full race down now, which is not looking good for either of them. As Jason Weigandt pointed out earlier this week, Webb needs to start digging out of this hole if he wants a shot at the title—as does Roczen as well, who has looked “off” compared to his strong ride at the season-opener. For everyone in Tomac’s camp, the hope is the #3 can start to break away and put some more points between him and Sexton, Anderson, and the rest of the field. Tomac won Anaheim 2—could he win tonight and gain some more ground on the competition? Sexton and Anderson have both shown tremendous speed, but both had mistakes in Arizona that have impacted their results (Sexton going down twice and Anderson’s cross-rut off the track in the second Triple Crown race). Maybe Sexton or Anderson (both fast here at in the previous two Anaheim events this year as well) can grab a win of their own and put a slow to ET3’s roll out front. Dylan Ferrandis was fast last weekend, but his results did not come around fully as his 7-5-22 in the Triple Crown gave him 12th overall on the night. The French native is still searching for his maiden 450SX main event win. His name gets thrown into the hat of potential winners tonight as well. Here is a look at the top ten in the 450SX standings.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|111
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|100
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|96
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|93
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|89
|6
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|88
|7
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|80
|8
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|80
|9
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|75
|10
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|67
In the 250SX Class, Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Christian Craig has an eight-point advantage over Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence. Craig was dominant in the first and third races in Arizona, but after a collision with Vince Friese, the #28 was forced to work through the field for the second time this season. Lawrence took advantage of Craig’s misfortune and held off a charging Michael Mosiman in the race and his eventual second place in the final race gave the Australian his first Triple Crown overall win and his first win of the season. Mosiman has some issues in Glendale (10-2-15 race finishes for ninth overall) and lost touch with the lead duo in the standings as he is now 23 points down from Craig. Just as Craig and Lawrence want to gain on one another tonight, Mosiman wants to show he is still a championship contender before we pack up and head east. Can Craig pull off the Anaheim sweep, or does someone else come up with the win tonight? Jo Shimoda and Nate Thrasher, fourth and fifth in points respectively, would love to end this initial West Coast swing with a win and some momentum heading into the region’s break. Here are the top ten in the 250SX West Region standings.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|122
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|114
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|99
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|87
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|79
|6
|
Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|76
|7
|Robbie Wageman
|Newhall, CA
|64
|8
|Carson Brown
|Ravensdale, WA
|55
|9
|
Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|55
|10
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|54
And if you happened to look at the entry lists for this weekend, you might have caught this: there will be a second 125 two-stroke out on the track today! Patrick Evans has signed up to race the 250SX Class at A3 on a #271 ERA Moto-backed Husqvarna TC 125. Watch for Evans to have some fun out there with his buddy Gared Steinke. Check out his race machine below.
Super Bowl LVI Preview?
Ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LVI (56) between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Feld Entertainment had Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki teammates Adam Enticknap (Rams) and Brandon Hartranft (Bengals) battle one-on-one during Friday's press day as a simulation to the Super Bowl. Enticknap took the "win" and called the Rams to win the Super Bowl as well.
Anyways, below is the full broadcast schedule for the sixth round. Tune into Peacock TV to watch qualifying and then later tonight for the night show.
Free Practice
Riders took to the track for the first time today for the free practice, which does not count towards overall qualifying. Riders were learning the track and the rhythms. Following a knee injury that had him sidelined for round five in Glendale, Dylan Woodcock returned to the paddock today and put in a 1:08.074 in the 250SX B group qualifying free practice. Logan Karnow’s 1:10.529 was the second best until two-stroke man Gared Steinke put in a 1:09.950 down on his KTM 125 SX. Late in the session, Ryan Surratt (dealing with a wrist injury) jumped to second with a 1:09.020, then on the last lap of the session, Karnow put in a 1:07.740 to top the group.
When the 250SX A group took to the track for the first time, Hunter Lawrence’s 1:02.615 and Garrett Marchbanks’ 1:02.836 were the fastest first full laps. Then Christian Craig finished his first full lap, a 1:02.836. On his third lap, Craig went below the 1:02 mark, putting in a 1:01.020. On lap four, Nate Thrasher jumped into the top five with a fast lap of 1:02.883 that had him behind Marchbanks’ initial fast lap. On his fourth lap, Michael Mosiman dropped a 1:01.018 and as it hit the live timing page, Thrasher dropped a sub-1:01 with a 1:00.818. Craig became the first rider to go under a minute as he put in a 59.058 on his fifth lap. Jo Shimoda jumped to second-fastest in the session with a 1:00.212 on his sixth lap. At the finish of the session, Craig was fastest with a 58.866 over Thrasher’s 1:00.194 and Shimoda’s 1:00.212. Again, these times will not matter.
When the 450SX A group took to the track, it was Justin Barcia’s 1:01.606 as the first fast lap, followed by a 1:01.817 from Aaron Plessinger. Jason Anderson came in fast on the third lap and dropped a 1:00.392, followed by a 1:00.940 from Malcolm Stewart and a 1:01.343 from Dylan Ferrandis. On lap four, Marvin Musquin (59.736), Chase Sexton (59.711), and Eli Tomac (59.409) all three went sub-1:00. Anderson responded with a 59.216 of his own. Then, four of the top fiver riders put in their fastest lap of the seventh lap of the session, including a 58.895 by Anderson.
94, 25 and 1 going four over the table by the left field pole— Racer X (@racerxonline) February 12, 2022
Hill getting a ride off from the medics— Racer X (@racerxonline) February 12, 2022
And we’ll just leave this one here…
Uhhh, Cade just went 2.5 on the triple, looped out. Seems ok tho— Racer X (@racerxonline) February 12, 2022
The final free practice session (450SX group B) was led by a 1:04.384 from Adam Enticknap. Ryan Breece (1:05.889) was second fastest early, followed by mustache man Josh Greco (1:08.236). Enticknap bested his time to a 1:02.841, which topped the session. Justin Starling (1:04.854), Henry Miller (1:06.153), who is back racing supercross for the first time this season after recovering from knee surgery last summer, and RJ Wageman (1:06.309) shuffled into the top five before the checkered flag. Again, these times are irrelevant. The first actual qualifying sessions will be up next!
First Qualifying Sessions
250SX
Once the first qualifying session began, Logan Karnow put in a 1:06.412 to lead the field. Wyatt Lyonsmith put in a 1:06.900 as the second fastest time early on. Then Dylan Woodcock put down a 1:05.235. Woodcock was bested by a 1:04.052 from Karnow then Woodcock dropped a 1:03.550 to retake the top spot. At the finish, Karnow claimed the top spot of the field with a 1:03.482. A handful of riders went down in the whoops because once again they are a tough, long set.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Logan Karnow
|01:03.4820
|Vermilion, OH
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|
Dylan Woodcock
|01:03.5500
|Rayleigh
|Husqvarna FC 250
|3
|
Ryan Surratt
|01:04.1450
|Corona, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Gared Steinke
|01:05.4000
|Woodland, CA
|KTM 125 SX
|5
|Chris Howell
|01:05.9880
|Spokane, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
The 250SX A group took to the track and initially it was Michael Mosiman (59.021) and Nate Thrasher (59.765) leading the field. Several riders went down in this session in the whoops as well, including Richard Taylor. Taylor was attended to by the Alpinestars medical crew and did not finish the session. On the eighth lap, Craig dropped a 57.712 to take the top spot of the first official qualifying session. Derek Kelley snuck in a 1:00.422 to move into the top ten with the seventh-fastest lap.
450SX
A few injury updates: Alex Ray is officially out for today as he continues to have lingering wrist issues. And we are hearing Josh Hill is out for the night with a hip injury after clipping a rhythm section during free practice.