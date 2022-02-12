Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, for the sixth round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

For the third time in 2022, Monster Energy AMA Supercross is taking over Angel Stadium in California. So far, we have seen some great racing in both classes and today will mark the final 250SX West Region race for a few weeks as we will head to Minneapolis, Minnesota, next weekend for the kickoff of the 250SX East Region. Today, the 250SX West Region riders will look to end the first West Coast swing on a high note. We should be in for ideal temperatures tonight and no precipitation on the forecast. Six 180-degree turns, a sand section, and a long whoops section could make for another great night of racing at Angel Stadium.

In the 450SX Class, there has been five different fastest qualifiers in the first five rounds and last weekend, and we thought we might be in for a fifth different rider to win the main event as well. But, Eli Tomac did Eli Tomac things and dominated the Triple Crown format, becoming the first 450SX rider to earn two main event wins on the season. The Colorado native enters today with the red plates on his Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing YZ450F for a third consecutive round as he boasts an 11-point lead over Honda HRC sophomore Chase Sexton. Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson sits 15 points down of Tomac in third place and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Malcolm Stewart sits fourth 18 points down of ET3 after a 450SX career-best second in Arizona.