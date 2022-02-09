The 450 last chance qualifier is the best race in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. The. Best. Privateers put it all on the line to make the cut, which means some of the sport’s best characters get the limelight, and the battles go gloves-off with no reservations. Everyone in that race knows the score and knows the rules, which … there are barely any rules besides getting in by (most) any means necessary. There’s a brotherhood in these races, though. The passes come in mostly in 180 bowl berms when the speeds are lower, not wide open in the sand or over jumps. When someone does try to park someone in an unsafe manner, it’s frowned upon, for sure—and then the drama just ramps up even higher, which puts even more spotlight on these boys.

We spend a lot of time here studying the front half of the field. What about the riders who just want to make it in? Let’s check it out for The List.

Ryan Breece: Breece has been very good in his return to supercross this year (he missed all of 2021 with a knee injury). He has made four of the five mains this year, only missing out in Oakland when he crashed while in qualifying position. He’s gone 22-19-19-20 in the mains this year. Unfortunately, Breece’s highest-profile night was in Oakland, when he didn’t make the main. He rammed into Adam Enticknap to get into a transfer position, then crashed—then crashed again trying a last-ditch run through the whoops to make the main. Yup, LCQ craziness. Catch the fever! Breece is a regular privateer giving it his all to make mains and get a paycheck. He epitomizes what the LCQs are all about.

Enjoy these gifs!