ProTaper Releases New ACF Handlebar
Fort Worth, Texas — ProTaper, the industry leader in motorcycle handlebars and controls, today announced an industry first, a revolutionary carbon fiber-reinforced, aluminum handlebar designed specifically to meet the needs of motocross riders. The ProTaper ACF Handlebar uses a revolutionary Carbon Core system to maintain strength while creating the lightest 1 1/8-inch handlebar in the industry.
The use of unidirectional, unwoven carbon fiber creates a core for the bar with a maximum longitudinal tensile strength that is twice the strength of a traditional carbon fiber weave. This carbon fiber core allows ProTaper to reduce the thickness of the strong, 7000 series aluminum alloy walls in key areas, decreasing weight by up to 20% and producing unrivaled impact absorbing flex.
In addition, the ACF Handlebar uses ProTaper's Control+ design, which creates 220 millimeters of space, an increase of up to 40 millimeters, for mounting controls such as hydraulic clutches, ignition mapping switches and electric starters. The Control+ design creates this additional space without ergonomic changes for the rider.
"The handlebar is the most critical element in a rider's control of the bike," said Randy Valade, brand director for ProTaper. "This innovation in design offers greater control, greater comfort, increased ability to mount crucial controls and reduces weight by up to 20%. Riders have been seeking this advantage for years and now ProTaper will deliver it to them."
The ACF Handlebar is available in four bends to allow rider the fit that they prefer on their motocross bike. The CR High, Carmichael, Henry/Reed and SX Race bends are available in black and retails for $139.99.
Product Details:
- The first carbon fiber-reinforced aluminum handlebar for motocross.
- Revolutionary Carbon Core system uses lightweight and exceptionally strong unidirectional carbon fiber cores to reinforce the aluminum tubing and safely reduce its wall thickness in key areas.
- Precise reductions in the aluminum tubing wall thickness significantly decrease weight and produce unrivaled impact-absorbing flex.
- Lightest 1⅛" motocross handlebar—up to 20% lighter than conventional 1⅛" designs.
- 7000 series aluminum alloy offers superior tensile, yield, and fatigue strengths.
- Advanced shot peened, stress-relieved, and anodized finish delivers exceptional durability.
- Innovative Control+ design brings motocross handlebars into the modern era, providing more space for controls, mapping switches, and electric starters than ever before.
Carbon Core:
Unlike traditional carbon fiber fabric, unidirectional carbon fiber is unwoven. Its fibers run parallel to one another in a single direction. This allows the fibers to lay completely flat with no gaps between them. These densely concentrated fibers provide unidirectional carbon fiber with maximum longitudinal tensile strength—typically twice that of a traditional carbon fiber weave.
ProTaper® ACF Handlebars use a revolutionary unidirectional carbon fiber core system to reinforce the aluminum tubing. The added strength allows the aluminum tubing wall thickness to be safely reduced in key areas, greatly decreasing weight and producing unrivaled impact-absorbing flex.
Control+:
The four-stroke era has pushed motocross technology forward at an unprecedented pace. As a result, handlebars are quickly becoming crowded with hydraulic clutches, ignition mapping switches, electric starters, and more. With their innovative Control+ design, ProTaper® ACF Handlebars are the first to address this growing concern. Control+ features 220 millimeters of control space—up to 40 millimeters more than conventional 1⅛" handlebar designs.
Four Handlebar Bends
- CR High – Black – 022080
- Carmichael – Black – 022081
- Henry/Reed – Black – 022082
- SX Race – Black – 022083