Get the Lowdown on YCF's Stacked 2022 Lineup

YCF likes to joke that they “have more options than a French bakery,” and they’re not really exaggerating. As their profile in America grows following their U.S. breakthrough in 2019, they continue to develop and evolve their unique pit bikes and youth-targeted racing models. Last year alone they sold more than 15,000 bikes in 30 different countries—quite an achievement for the growing marque.

YCF’s stable has expanded to 19 different models for 2022, so we figured we’d help break down what exactly they make and why. This guide should be an easy way to figure out which YCF model is best for you or your family. Let’s dig in.