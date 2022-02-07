Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jo Shimoda
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 3
Sat Feb 12
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 19
Upcoming
Supercross
Minneapolis
Sat Feb 19
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Feb 20
Exhaust Podcast: Ryan Dungey on Glendale Supercross

February 7, 2022 3:30pm
by:

Jason Weigandt goes on a Vince Friese rant to start this edition of the Racer X Exhaust Podcast. Then it's time to dial up Ryan Dungey for his take on round five of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, starting with that Vince Friese and Christian Craig incident, then moving on to Eli Tomac's continued success. Remember, Dungey used to race Eli at the front too!

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by YoshimuraLeatt, and OnTrack School, and Dungey appears on behalf of RDCoffee.com.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

Or listen to the podcast in the video player below.

