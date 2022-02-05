Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for the fifth round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
Triple Crown fever! Catch it! By our calculations we haven't had a three-mains-in-one night Triple Crown race since Dallas in 2020, going back nearly two years. It's the perfect combo to potentially wreck the momentum a few riders have built in the series, and at least give others some hope for a turnaround. If you want a refresher on how it works, Mitch Kendra has it handled.
Not only do we get a Triple Crown race, we also get a track the riders usually like. The football stadium layout leads to long rhythms and 180 degree turns, but this is an extra-large layout which adds a few other gimmicks. Tonight it's a long sand turn under the stadium, and an over-under bridge between two halves of the starting gate. Plus the dirt is usually much better here than you would expect in a race in the Arizona desert.
Good track, fun change of format. To that you can add the usual early-season craziness. Three riders, Eli Tomac, Jason Anderson and Chase Sexton, are attempting a breakaway. They have won races, they swept the podium at the previous round (and probably would have at round three if Anderson didn't have bike problems) and they hold the top three spots in points. Other riders need to match them quickly before the series gets away. The KTM and Husqvarna riders are struggling, with defending champion Cooper Webb back in eighth last week. They need to bounce back quickly. Then there's Ken Roczen. He won the opener but the rest of the year has been a mess of crashes, some that were not his fault. The title is already well out of reach for him, but tonight presents a chance to get back on top in the results.
We spoke with Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull GasGas rider Michael Mosiman about the track. Mosiman rode it on press day yesterday and said the rhythms aren't as tight as some other tracks, meaning the transitions between the jumps feel more spread out. He also said the dirt is surprisingly tacky.
We'll have more as the day unfolds.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|85
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|79
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|77
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|73
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|72
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|99
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|88
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|85
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|66
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|63
- Supercross
GlendaleTriple Crown and Supercross Futures + KTM Junior SX
Live Now
First Practice
Jo Shimoda looked determined in the first “free” practice by jumping out ahead of the field and also ahead on the lap charts. His lap held and never came off the top of the board. Somehow Shimoda still doesn’t have a podium this year, it appears he’s ready to end that tonight. Hunter Lawrence was second best. Christian Craig was the only 250 rider we saw go all the way over the tabletop on the first rhythm lane, but he actually didn’t turn in some burner laps, and then one lap when he was flying, the lap had to be slowed due to a yellow flag.
Shane McElrath and Cooper Webb practically had a battle for the lead at the start of this practice. McElrath stood Webb up in the first turn and then took a line on the inside of him in the next two turns. Webb kept charging and logged the first top time of the session. Eli Tomac then lit the place on fire, looking amazing and then uncorking the 4-4 in the first rhythm lane. We didn’t see any other rider do it. Tomac’s 1:03 was the top time by .3 seconds over Jason Anderson. Roczen, Ferrandis and Musquin rounded out the top five. Despite Webb’s fire at the start of the session, he only ended up ninth quickest, and 1.3 seconds off of Tomac.
We know the KTM group is working hard to address some issues with the bike, and perhaps that’s why Webb was pushing so hard to test his machine early. Check out Kellen Brauer’s video below for more with Webb, Aaron Plessinger and Marvin Musquin.
Second Practice
In the 250s, Christian Craig was only third in the first session today, he was out for revenge in this one. He had early fast laps and looked good, but then Hunter Lawrence struck late to edge him by .3 seconds. Hunter was very fast in San Diego, a little off last weekend in Anaheim, and then is back to the front today. Also, it’s worth noting that Craig’s biggest advantage this year (and more years) is in the whoops, but today the whoops aren’t a big place to gain separation. Lawrence is looking good and aiming for his first race of the year.
“I felt good but I think I have more,” said Lawrence. “There were a few sections I think I can clean up and get in a good lap time. I’m going to go back and talk to the team and see if we can squeeze in a little bit more.”
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Logan Karnow
|01:07.0320
|Vermilion, OH
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Richard Taylor
|01:07.1040
|Idaho
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Hunter Schlosser
|01:07.4950
|El Paso, TX
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Christopher Prebula
|01:08.2810
|Petersburg, MI
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Brandon Ray
|01:08.3810
|Fremont, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|01:03.4160
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Christian Craig
|01:03.7350
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|01:04.0410
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|4
|Nate Thrasher
|01:04.2700
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|01:04.4080
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250
Jason Anderson was first out on track and also logged the first top time. Then he handled the quad-quad in the first rhythm. That section is now completely unlocked, as about seven other guys did it, such as Dylan Ferrandis, Justin Barcia, and Justin Bogle. Later in the session it became another big show for the Yamaha boys as Tomac and Ferrandis ran to the front. Tomac was tops with Ferrandis rigt behind him. Tomac is not only fast, he seems exceedingly happy with his life right now. He was beaming during is interview on Race Day Live.
“At this point just keep with what we’ve got going on,” Tomac said after. “Feeling pretty good again, was able to get the big rhythms early on. And the sand. The sand is pretty cool at this stadium. That was fun. I’m just having a good time.”
Stewart, Roczen and Anderson rounded out the top five.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Nick Schmidt
|01:07.1830
|Maryville, WA
|Husqvarna FC 450
|2
|Kevin Moranz
|01:07.4240
|Topeka, KS
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Adam Enticknap
|01:07.4250
|Lompoc, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|4
|Joan Cros
|01:07.7640
|Manlleu
|Kawasaki KX450
|5
|Bryson Gardner
|01:08.1440
|Paso Robles, CA
|Honda CRF450R
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|01:01.7960
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|01:02.2190
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Malcolm Stewart
|01:03.1050
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450
|4
|Jason Anderson
|01:03.1810
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Ken Roczen
|01:03.1980
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
Final Practice
Christian Craig was fast immediately in this final 250 seeded session, sitting on top of the board, but he wasn’t as quick as the time Lawrence threw down in the previous session. Lawrence missed a whoop with his front wheel and nearly went down. It was an impressive save. Meanwhile Nate Thrasher jumped up to the top of the board! He backed it up with another solid lap. Shimoda, so fast early, nearly went down but saved it, he was only sitting in fifth. Thrasher’s time held on for tops overall, a first for him in his supercross career…no! Right at the end, at the very last lap, Hunter Lawrence grabbed the top time, making him tops overall. That’s Lawrence ahead in both sessions.
In the 450s, Aaron Plessinger won the fake start. Tomac and then Roczen jumped to the top of the board. Tomac took it back from Roczen to lead the field again. Then Anderson threw down a good lap to take top time. A lot of riders were doing the quad this time but the fastest three—Tomac, Ferrandis and Anderson, had it. Times kept shuffling as Ferrandis took top time and it held. Tomac was second, which makes for Yamaha 1-2s in both timed sessions today.
Who Makes the Main?
A unique thing about the Triple Crown format is that the top 18 in qualifying make the mains automatically, and then the rest of the field heads into the LCQs for the final four spots. These LCQs take place during the daytime, not in the night show.
For qualifying, Dylan Walsh, Logan Karnow took the 17th and 18th spots in the 250s to go direct to the mains. Justin Bogle and Alex Martin were 17th and 18th in the 450s to get into the show. Then it comes to the LCQs for others. We'll cover them once the gates drop momentarily.