The Flying Frenchman

Anaheim 2 wasn’t the best night for Dylan Ferrandis in terms of results (he was third the week before), but it just might have been his best performance of the season. After a lousy start, Ferrandis put his head down and went to work picking his way through the pack before eventually crossing the line in fourth. Based on the last two races, it’d seem Ferrandis is set to start surging. However, the Triple Crown puts a premium on starts. If he’s finally able to get some decent starts he’s going to be trouble for the competition. –Aaron Hansel

Five in Five

We’ve had four winners in the first four rounds, and there are still riders who haven’t won who could easily get it done in Glendale. Reigning champion Cooper Webb is still winless, Ferrandis can’t be far off from lighting the torches, and it’s conceivable that guys like Malcolm Stewart, Marvin Musquin, Justin Barcia, or Aaron Plessinger could notch a win too. Will we have a repeat winner in Glendale, or will the list of 2022 winners get even longer? –Hansel

Tomac Time

We’ve got a whole bunch of racing left this season and it’s too early to say things are looking a little scary for people not named Eli Tomac, but then again, things are looking a little scary for people other than Tomac. He took the points lead at round three and followed that up with a pretty convincing win the following week at A2. He holds a six-point lead over Chase Sexton, but if Tomac goes on a run, which is something he’s no stranger to, the championship landscape is going to start looking drastically different. –Hansel