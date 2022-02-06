The fifth round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship was always going to provide at least some drama as Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium played host to the first Triple Crown event in nearly two years for the series. The three main event format always adds an extra bit of intensity to the night where riders who are accustomed to a one main event format are now required to put three good starts and three complete races together to come out on top.

But the drama from tonight’s action was a little more than just some shuffled results. Beginning with the 250SX class, the first main event of the evening was a runaway win for Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Christian Craig who looked like he could roll the rest of the night to a perfect evening in Arizona. That is until the start of the second 250SX main event. SmarTop/BullFrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda’s Vince Friese grabbed the holeshot in the second main event, as he did in the first one. Christian Craig went to pass Friese in the long rhythm section heading into the sand section, as he did in the first one. This time though, Friese was adamant to not let Craig get by and get away and instead went right into the side of the Yamaha rider on the outside of the sand turn.

The contact stopped Friese in his tracks as he was suddenly tangled up with Craig’s machine, while Craig was sent flipping 20 feet away onto the concrete and into an outside wall of the stadium. It was a big enough get off for Craig where everyone collectively held their breath as the championship leader was sent skidding along the concrete. Amazingly, Craig popped up right away and scurried back to his machine only to be tripped by a wire on the ground as he ran back. Eventually he got to his bike and Friese and Craig untangled their machines and kept going.

Craig caught Friese in a battle for 12th about halfway through the race and made sure to show his displeasure with Friese in a hard bump block pass. Craig continued on to finish fourth in the race and salvage a chance at the win on the night, all while Hunter Lawrence narrowly held off Michael Mosiman for the second main event victory. Craig wanted to wait for Friese after the race, but Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s team manager Jeremy Coker was right there to make sure Craig didn’t get caught up in anything that could further damage his title chances. After being checked out by the medical crew for some cuts on his shoulder and knuckles, Craig was back on the gate for the third main event.