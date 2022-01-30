The good news for Anderson is that contact with Roczen aside, he’s right in the thick of this championship and finally had another good night results wise to really get the ball rolling. His speed has been there, and it seems like he’s building in the right direction. So much so, he feels he can turn it on when he needs to.

“To be honest, all day, I didn’t feel like I was on it, but then for a few laps in the main I felt like I was on it,” said Anderson. “The whoops, it didn’t feel like a full whoop section but more like a rhythm. I was just missing the lines. The track had edges and you bike could go either way, and that happened in the heat race. The track was just sneaky that way.”

Another title contender we fully expected to be part of the three headed trio this year along with Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac was defending champion Cooper Webb. Webb was able to bring home eighth on the night after a tip over while he was battling with Justin Barcia for seventh. Webb now slips from second to fourth in the championship but he’s in a better position than Roczen through four rounds as he only sits 12 points back of Eli Tomac. Webb looks like he’s not quite gelling with his new KTM fully just yet and some of the problems are stemming from the whoops, but he also doesn’t seem as comfortable in the turns either. He and the team have a lot of stuff to figure out over the next couple of weeks to hopefully dial it in before we head east.

Speaking of dialed in, Chase Sexton has been the epitome of dialed in after a few setup changes drastically improved his consistency heading into San Diego. Anaheim 2 was perhaps more of the new Sexton where he was very fast and smooth all day and there weren’t any real problems to talk about. He sort of took a quiet third on the night as he just let things fall his way throughout the main event and now, he slots into second alone in the championship, just six points back of Tomac.

“This has always been a dream and a position that I’ve wanted to be in,” said Sexton. “Last year was a struggle for me, but this year I feel like a whole different rider. I didn’t feel that great out there honestly, but I felt like we were all getting sketchy in the whoops, and I was just trying to manage. It was a good race and the two guys in front of me were going really fast.”